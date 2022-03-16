New Shows at The Tower

(Photos | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Portland Cello Project: Purple Reign

The Pacific Northwest’s premiere alt-classical ensemble turns the evening purple, blending their deep textures with the unique harmonic landscape of the artistic power of Prince. Joined by musicians who have worked with Prince such as Saeeda Wright and Tyrone Hendrix, expect a lively evening of diversely-curated music that influenced or was influenced by The Purple One.

Live at the Tower March 20 7:30pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30pm

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/portland-cello-project-purple-reign

The Queen’s Cartoonists

The Queen’s Cartoonists (TQC) perform music from cartoons! Pulling from over 100 years of animation, TQC’s performances are perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage. The band matches the energy of the cartoons, leading the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy.

Live at the Tower March 22 6pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 5pm

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/queenscartoonists

That Golden Girls Show!

That Golden Girls Show! is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments — with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

Live at the Tower March 23 7:30pm

Reserved seating, doors open at 6:30pm

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/that-golden-girls-show

PLEASE NOTE: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By entering the Tower Theatre’s facilities, employees and patrons voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

For concerns, questions and more info, contact 541-317-0700, info@towertheatre.org.

towertheatre.org