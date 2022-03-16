Theater in the Park Returns with Monty Python

(Graphic | Courtesy of Theater in the Park)

Lay It Out Events announced the return of its beloved Theater in the Park series with 2005 Tony award-winning musical comedy Spamalot. The hilarious tale of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will be held on the grass under towering pine trees for two summer nights August 26 and 27 in Bend’s iconic Drake Park.

This twist on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Reminding us all that we’re not dead yet, Spamalot classically lampoon cows, killer rabbits, coconuts and French people.

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious and gloriously entertaining story will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

“Spamalot is a laugh-out-loud, Broadway award-winning, wildly preposterous and utterly ridiculous musical from Eric Idle that was totally, and lovingly, ripped off from Monty Python,” said Theater in the Park Director and Choreographer Michelle Mejaski. “Need we say more?”

Majeski is the founder of Gotta Dance studio in Bend and now owns Majeski Choreography and Productions . She has choreographed many local shows including Cabaret, Chicago, The Producers, Little Shop of Horrors, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line, Singing in the Rain, The Rocky Horror Show, Into the Woods, Jesus Christ Superstar and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Her most hilarious privilege was being a backup dancer for Weird Al Yankovic, an energy she will bring to this perfectly absurd rendition of the Monty Python favorite.

Theater in the Park has been entertaining audiences under summer evening skies every August for more than ten years. Previous productions have included Shakespeare classics, Jesus Christ Superstar, La Cage Aux Folles and last year’s stunning Into The Woods.

Tickets for Spamalot are on sale now, with a special VIP option including appetizers and two beverages of choice. VIP seating opens at 5pm, general admission doors at 6pm, with the show beginning at 7pm. Tickets will sell out and guests are encouraged to book early.

Go to theaterbend.com to purchase tickets today.

Lay It Out Events produces more than 20 festivals, races and contract events each year and has donated more than $315,000 to Central Oregon charities and non-profits in the last decade. Events include many of the region’s most popular events including Oregon WinterFest, Bend Fall and Summer Festival, Bite of Bend, The Little Woody, Cascades Wedding Show, and Balloons Over Bend. LIOE Races include the Happy Girls Run Series, Haulin’ Aspen, Salmon Run and Kids Rock the Races. For more information visit layitoutevents.com .