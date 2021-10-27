News from Painted Sky Center for the Arts

(Artwork | Courtesy of Painted Sky Center for the Arts)

Painted Sky Center for the Arts has a call to all artists, fall arts after school, painting parties and more.

Calling All Artists!

Want your art to be on our winter catalog cover? This chance is for you! Email you’re your art to paintedskycenter@gmail.com.

If you not only enjoy art but also create it, this competition is for you!

It doesn’t matter what art it is: painting, drawing, digital art, photography. It can be anything! Just make sure you take a good photo of it and e-mail it to us: paintedskycenter@gmail.com.

Share your art by November 9!

Arts After School — Fall 2021

Since the weather is not as inviting as it has been in the Summer, It is a perfect time to join us for an afterschool program or/and Friday Art Club.

We are offering different activities every day!

Monday — Paint day

Tuesday — Poetry

Wednesday — Draw

Thursday — Fiber

Friday — Mixed Media /Movie-making

Arts After School and Friday Art Club is for the budding artist in every child. Your student will be able to express themselves creatively while honing their artistic skills. Kids will be learning to paint, draw, write poetry, fiber arts and movie making.

Very important!

The art center has scholarships for families in need that will totally cover the cost. The kids are being exposed to some really fun art by some amazing and caring art instructors

Ceramics Paint Parties!

“Christmas Ceramics” Paint Party

Thursday, November 4, 6-8:30pm with Angel Carpenter

We’ll paint lighted Christmas Trees and lighted Trucks with Trees. Lights will be included. Christmas tree is 12″ tall (14″ tall with star) and the truck and tree is 9x7x4.5″. We’ll paint on bisque ceramics with acrylics, then add a top coat with no second firing required.

This class is suitable for beginners through advanced. Adults and youth ages ten and up.

“Hanging with the Gnomies” Paint Party

Friday, November 12, 6-8:30pm with Angel Carpenter

Choice of:

–> Ceramic Lighted Hat Gnome 5×5.25″ with tea light included

–> Fall Gnome acrylic on 11×14 canvas.

Class is recommended for adults and youth ages 10 and up. Beginners up to advanced painters.

Ceramic Truck with Tree

Saturday, November 13, 2-4:30pm with Angel Carpenter

This cute truck can be painted any color you wish! Truck size is 8″Lx4.5″Hx3.5″W, and it lights up with a tea light.

About the Instructor:

Hi everyone! I’m Angel Carpenter, owner of WILDbrushes Art with Angel. Join me for a fun art experience as we relax, create and focus on the positive. My background includes a bachelor of fine arts degree (drawing and painting). I love teaching young and old step-by-step acrylic paintings that are fun for beginners and are also enjoyable for advanced painters. My husband and I live in Grant County, Oregon, and have four sons.

Leather Wine Glass Markers

Friday, November 19, 5:30-7:30pm with Clair Kehrberg

Students will stamp and paint a set of 6 wine glass markers that will be theirs to keep. This class is for ages 16 and up and suitable for beginners.

About the instructor:

Well, hello. My name is Clair. For as long as I can remember I have loved anything creative. My specialty is leatherwork, everything from traditional hand carved leather to painting and stitching. I love to create.

My journey in leather craft began in high school, where I spent my senior year studying with local saddle maker and friend, Tom Berry. After high school I attended a two year saddle making course with Professor Verlane Desgrange at Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane, Washington. It was an intense coarse were I learned traditional floral carving, the correct hand stitching methods, pattern making and construction and the mechanics of fine leather goods and western saddles. Though it was intense, it was the best foundation available in the world and it really set me on my path.

After graduating from Saddle Making School, I went on to study with Severe Bros Saddlery in Pendleton, Oregon, home of the Pendleton Roundup then finally opened my own shop in the fall of 2004.

I study with master leather crafters whenever I can. Some of the craftsmen I have studied with included world famous saddle maker, Dale Harwood and boot maker Mo Welfl.

At this point I have done some teaching as well. Teaching traditional leather tooling and writing “how to” articles for the crafters magazine, The Leather Crafters & Saddlers Journal.

Hair-On-Hide Leather Christmas Stocking

November 26-27, 5:30-7:30pm with Emma Immoos

Students will make a hair-on-hide leather stocking with a name tag with Emma Immoos that will be theirs to keep.

This class is for ages 16-and-up, and suitable for beginners.

About the instructor:

I got my start in leather work while I was in college back in 2016 from a couple that ran a boot shop out of La Grande, Oregon. They took me in, taught me how to spool a bobbin, pulled my stitches when I had the tension wrong, run the many machines in their shop, shared life lessons and always managed to save a good chunk of time to sit down and visit. They gave me space to grow and create my own style. They helped pave the way for me to become a maker.

Since then I have started my own leather business out of Prairie City, Oregon where I have had the chance to work on a variety of projects such as purses, clutches, belts, book covers wedding bouquet wraps and more. My favorite products to create are western style cowhide purses with fringe.

Scholarships

Everyone can participate. Pick the class you wanted to attend and choose the full or partial scholarship options. Painted Sky has funding to help pay for any class you would like to take.

The grant funding comes from Grant County Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) via the Oregon Health Plan, Oregon Community Foundation and the Reser Family Foundation.

Scholarships are available regardless of enrollment in Oregon Health Plan.

We want everyone to have the opportunity to participate in art classes regardless of income. Click this link to register for a class with a confidential scholarship.

