Happy New Year from Lava Terrace Cellars

Launching our wines during a pandemic has made the last two years a bit challenging. Yet, every moment has been incredibly rewarding. We are grateful for the new friends we have met, the support we have received from our fellow vineyard and winery owners of the Central Oregon Winegrowers and for everyone who has attended a wine tasting and purchased our wines.

As we look ahead to what we have planned for 2022, we believe this is going to be the year all our hard work really pays off. We have a great deal in the works, including bottling our 2021 Rosé this month, being able to sell our wines online in more than 38 states and the release of our 2020 La Crescent.

Mostly, we want to thank you for your encouragement in our adventure to grow cold-hardy grapes and make exceptional wine in Bend. Every time we hear you say how much you love our wines, it’s truly music to our ears.

Trust us when we say, 2022 is going to be a fun and exciting year for Lava Terrace Cellars. We look forward to having you join us on this journey.

Cheers!

Dina and Duane Barker

Can we say we are just a little giddy about our 2020 La Crescent

We are more than excited about our 2020 La Crescent. It really is our best La Crescent yet! It’s a semi-dry white wine with a floral nose, hits of citrus, honey and mellow with a lingering finish. It’s available only on our website and it won’t be released until this summer. We can now ship our wines to 39 states. Visit lavaterracecellars.com to order our wines.

Mark your calendars for Oregon WinterFest 2022

Celebrate everything about winter and Central Oregon by visiting us at the 2022 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest. It is a showcase plethora of local and regional food vendors, artisans and businesses, featuring a diverse selection of delicious grub, handmade goods, local services, gourmet products and plenty of gear for outdoor adventures!

Enjoy a beer, cider, cocktail or glass of wine from one of three bars located throughout the festival, and visit one of the many food vendors for sizzling stir-fry, fresh funnel cakes, savory gourmet burgers, sweet treats and more.

Oregon WinterFest is 5-10pm Friday, February 18; 11am-10pm Saturday, February 19 and 11am-5pm Sunday, February 20 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. Purchase tickets here.

We’ve made it easier to purchase our wines online

We can now ship wine to 39 states or deliver to your doorstep if you live in Prineville, Redmond, Madras, Sisters, Sunriver, La Pine or Bend. Simply visit our website, select three or more bottles of wine and wait for the delivery. We will take care of the rest. Purchase now for Valentine’s Day gifts or to just enjoy by a roaring fire on a blustery winter day.

lavaterracecellars.com