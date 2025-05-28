News from The Museum at Warm Springs

(Photo courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

Raising the Roof Update & Appeal to Friends of The Museum to Help Us Reach Our $110,000 Goal!

Last month, we reported that our Museum desperately needed a new roof. After more than 30 years, leaks were becoming a more common occurrence and quick fixes were no longer a viable solution in order to keep the collections, archives, exhibits — and staff and visitors — safe. With this realization, we sprang into action.

The estimated cost of a new roof is $110,000. We are very pleased to announce that, to date, the following pledges and donations have been received for a total of $73,901.31.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs ($25,000)

The Roundhouse Foundation ($20,000)

Bill and Kathy Nicholson, Board of Directors (10,901.31)

Michael Templeton Estate (10,000)

Anne Gordon, Board of Regents ($5,000)

Doug and Jennifer Goe ($2,500)

Individuals ($500)

Please help us reach our goal! A donation box has been set up at The Museum. Donations can also be mailed to The Museum at PO Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761 (please note that the donation is for the roof) or made online at the Warm Springs Museum’s website at museumatwarmsprings.org (click “Donate” at the top of the toolbar and indicate your donation is made “on behalf of the roof”).

Gift of Celilo Photograph Portfolios

We recently received a beautiful donation of Celilo photographs — 200 prints held in six portfolios, two copies of the guidebook and two flash drives with the scans and digital edition of the guidebook from Chris Rauschenberg of Portland. Photographer and photo historian Thomas Robinson of Portland printed the photographs, which was a two-year process. Each print is accompanied by copyright information and releases that have been granted if the print is not in the public domain. We are so grateful for this gift to our collection!

Another Wonderful Donation of Photographs to Our Collection!

Another photo collection has come our way from Bill Layman. He compiled the photographs and provided a listing of each with identifications and detail. “Bill mailed the collection to us with all the information,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth Woody. “It’s amazing work.”

Smith C. Bartrum (1885-1945) was an Oregon forest ranger who was involved in building trails and became the ﬁrst Supervisor of the Umpqua National Forest. This collection acquired by him was handed down to his granddaughter, Sarah Bartram O’Daﬀer, who wishes to donate the collection to The Museum at Warm Springs Museum and Archives.

This collection of photographs taken by F. A. Young contains seven photographs that also are in the Maryhill Museum of Art (Goldendale, Washington) holdings. There are an additional eight photograph prints not included in the Maryhill Collection that are in the Bartram Collection.

Steve Grafe, Curator of Collections for the Maryhill Museum of Art wrote a brief biography of F. A. Young, which sheds light and provides context of this series of photographs.

