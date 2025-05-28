Precious Byrd Plays Food Bank Fundraiser

(Precious Byrd | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Precious Byrd, a Bend-based touring rock band, is touching down at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Mazama Field for a community concert to benefit the COCC student food bank from 6-8pm on Thursday, June 5.

The concert has a suggested $10 donation, with all proceeds supporting students in need. COCC students and staff are admitted free. Donate in advance at cocc.edu/departments/student-life/events or on a mobile device at the event.

The event will feature food and drink for purchase, including a BBQ-styled meal, a beer garden and frozen yogurt. (The BBQ meal is free to COCC students.) Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. A bouncy house will be set up for kids.

Precious Byrd tours nationwide and has taken the stage with a number of well-known artists, including the Steve Miller Band and Kris Kristofferson, and performed at private events for Nike, Deschutes Brewery and Pendleton Whisky, among others. They play modern and classic hits, along with a number of high-energy originals.

For more information, contact Lindsay Buccafurni, COCC’s assistant director of student engagement, at lbuccafurni@cocc.edu or 541-383-7256.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Tami Koch in campus services at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu