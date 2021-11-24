No Silent Nights at The Tower Theatre

(Image | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Tower Theatre proudly presents a trio of holiday shows sure to get you in the spirit of the season!

Patrick Lamb’s A Charlie Brown Christmas

Saxophonist and producer Patrick Lamb brings Christmas to life through the legendary music of A Charlie Brown Christmas, the best-selling 1965 holiday album by American jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi and soundtrack to the animated television special of the same name. Joining Patrick for this exclusive Central Oregon performance are Dan Gaynor, Dan Balmer, Adam Carlson, and a children’s choir from the Bend area.

December 6 at 7:30pm

“Rock The Holidays” with Aaron Meyer

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer combines popular holiday songs with familiar classical pieces and — exclusively for Tower audiences — adds the excitement of a nine-piece rock band plus special guests Portland gospel quartet The Brown Sisters.

December 7 at 7:30PM

Maddie Poppe Acoustic Christmas

Maddie Poppe is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa and Season 16 winner of American Idol. Hoping to brighten the 2020 holiday season, Maddie released a holiday EP aptly titled Christmas From Home on November 20 and embarked on a near-sold out acoustic Christmas tour. Catch Maddie at the Tower Theatre and celebrate the season.

December 14 at 7:30PM

