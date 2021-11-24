Redmond Kiwanis to Launch See’s Candy Sales

(Photo | Courtesy of Redmond Kiwanis)

Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving.

The kick-off will be Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27 at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11am to 5pm. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again December 4 and December 11.

Beginning Monday, November 29, Kiwanians will be available weekdays and Saturday, December 18, in the Spokesman Suites at 226 NW Sixth St. from 11am to 5pm.

The holiday treats will also be available during regular business hours at Central Oregon Pharmacy, 655 NW Greenwood Ave.

Candy sales provided nearly $5,000 toward the club’s youth projects in 2020. More information about Redmond Kiwanis and its project can be found at redmondkiwanis.org or contact redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

Among the favorites that are back in stock for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, truffles, peanut brittle, lollypops, molasses and mint chips and small gift-sized boxes of chocolates.

redmondkiwanis.org