Novel by Local Author Ranked Nationally

(Jacket image provided by Ron Paradis)

In Vitro, a novel by first-time Bend author M.J. Kuhar, has recently made an appearance on the Amazon list of top 25 medical fiction books in the county. The day of its release in December, it was in the top ten nationally of medical thrillers; it was number 23 in the last week of March on the broader medical fiction compilation.

“We are so pleased to see M.J.’s success,” said Holly Kammier, publishing director at Acorn Publishing, publisher of the book. “We knew she told a great story and are so pleased to see the sales match our expectations.”

In Vitro is set in a renowned in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinic in Virginia, where a young doctor is faced with a moral dilemma – whether to continue helping couples desperate to conceive a child achieve their dreams, or to confront the well-respected director of the clinic about his unscrupulous deeds. Kuhar expertly describes both sides of the struggle.

A retired physician, college faculty member and administrator, Kuhar spent a year working in an IVF clinic as a fellow and began contemplating the plot for the book then. After working in private practice as an OB-GYN doctor for ten years, she moved into academia, serving first as a faculty member at Central Oregon Community College, and then an administrator at COCC, Lane Community College (Eugene and Florence) and Blue Mountain Community College (Pendleton). She retired in 2018 from her role as vice president of instruction. It was after retiring that she began pursuing her dream to write this book.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response to my first novel, “Kuhar said. “I’ve been able to speak with a writers’ group and been a guest speaker at several women’s group meetings. Engaging with readers during book club discussions has been amazing. People are finding the subject matter interesting and really identify with my main character, Joyce. I am so honored to share my writing and publishing journey.”

As for the book, Kuhar balances the detailed science of the process with the extreme emotional roller coaster experienced by the hopeful parents. Kuhar chronicles the daily challenges of Dr. Joyce Porter as she continues to compassionately work with her patients going through the IVF process, while also learning more about questionable practices led by the director.

“The book is grounded in the technology of assisted reproduction,” Kuhar said, “but also focuses on the people whose lives are touched by this incredible process – the anticipation, hope, anger, grief, joy and love.”

The book is available at Roundabout Books in Bend, Books ‘n’ Bears in Florence, Oregon, and online in paperback and e-book through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

For more information on Kuhar or the book, contact either Ron Paradis (541-280-2106; rparadis4355@gmail.com) or M.J. Kuhar (541-480-8447; kuharmj@gmail.com)