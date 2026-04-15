Return of Famed Cellist Peter Wiley & Steinway Artist Anna Polonsky

((L-R) Peter Wiley and Anna Polonsky)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) Celebrity Recitals returns this season with renowned cellist Peter Wiley. He will be joined by pianist and Steinway artist Anna Polonsky, returning to Central Oregon after their appearance on the HDCM Concert Series in 2017. The program includes Beethoven’s Variations on The Magic Flute, Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, and Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, Op. 19.

A member of the Beaux Arts Trio from 1987 to 1998, Wiley later succeeded his teacher, David Soyer, as cellist of the Guarneri String Quartet from 2001 to 2009. He is an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards. He was accepted into the Curtis Institute of Music at age 13 and became principal cellist of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at 20. During his tenure there, he connected with Concertmaster Phillip Ruder, now a Bend resident and HDCM advisory board member, who helped bring Wiley to Central Oregon nearly a decade ago.

Pianist Anna Polonsky is widely in demand as a soloist and chamber musician. She is a recipient of a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship and the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award. Polonsky made her solo debut at age seven in Moscow and later studied at the Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter Wiley and Anna Polonsky back to Central Oregon,” says HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Their previous visit left a lasting impression on our audience, and this return — made possible through long-standing artistic relationships—highlights the kind of meaningful connections that continue to shape our Concert Series and bring extraordinary music to our community.”

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Title sponsorship provided by Pahlisch Homes, Newberry Hotel, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily and Combined Communications.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

General Admission: $65, Child/Student Tickets $15

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)