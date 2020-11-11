November at the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

A new pop-up shop, Thanksgiving feasts and a runaway horse!

What’s the Story Behind the Red and Gold Flags This Month?

As part of the Ultimate Old Mill District Experience giveaway this past summer, one of the prizes for the winner was the chance to choose the colors of the 54 flags flying on the OMD’s pedestrian bridge. The contest winner, Monica, chose red and gold flags to honor Oregon’s wildland firefighters who have been hard at work this fire season. These flags will remain up in the Old Mill District through mid-November.

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day in the Old Mill District

Thanksgiving celebrations are likely to look different this year, but that doesn’t have to stop us from celebrating safely. For more information, visit oldmilldistrict.com/bend-oregon-restaurants/restaurants-open-on-thanksgiving-day/.

These Old Mill District restaurants will be open for business on Thanksgiving Day 2020:

Greg’s Grill on the Deschutes — Home to some of Central Oregon’s most innovative Pacific Northwest cuisine and cocktails. Serving lunch and dinner from 12-7pm.

Hola! — Start a new Thanksgiving tradition with savory Peruvian dishes and signature margaritas! Serving lunch and dinner from 11am-10pm.

Nashelle to Open Jewelry Pop-Up Shop this Month

Just in time for the holiday season, the Old Mill District is thrilled to welcome back Nashelle, a Bend-based sustainable jewelry brand. Nashelle’s pop-up store will be open from mid-November to early January 2021. The pop-up jewelry store will be located at 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120 in the Old Mill District, between Naked Winery and Avalon Salon & Spa. For more details, dates and hours, visit oldmilldistrict.com/shopping-bend-oregon.

Is a Pandemic the Right Time to Start a Business? These Local Stores Say Yes

Almost every business has had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another, but how are businesses who opened their doors in the midst of the pandemic faring now?

The following stores opened for business this year and have exceeded original sales projections:

Charlie The Horse Heads To California

If you’ve visited the Old Mill District in the past four years, you’ve likely marveled at the life-size steel sculpture in front of Tumalo Art Co. fondly known as Charlie The Horse. Created by Bend-based artist Greg Congleton, Charlie is 1.33 times larger than the average saddle horse and sculpted completely out of steel. Charlie was sold in October and relocated to Walnut Creek, California. The Old Mill District is currently in the process of researching options to take Charlie’s place.

Master Fly Fishing 101 Now & You’ll Be an Angler This Spring

Confluence Fly Shop has been introducing Central Oregonians to the sport of fly fishing for the past seven years, and has seen a surge in business during pandemic times as people look to learn new skills and spend more time outdoors. Heading into winter, the Fly Shop will be focusing on fly tying classes, casting workshops and aquatic entomology education to prepare new and experienced anglers alike to hit the water come spring.

Reach out for more information on:

Advice for new, intermediate and experienced anglers to keep their skills in shape during the winter months.

Using bug identification and the biology behind what local fish eat to take your fly fishing skills to the next level.

Equipment recommendations for the fly fisher in your life this holiday season.

Old Mill District Winter Guide to Be Released November 29

The Old Mill District is excited to release its 2020 Winter Guide highlighting the very best of Bend during the winter season. Recommendations surrounding dining suggestions, shopping guides and other winter activities are curated into one guide that will be available for download or to pick up in person. To learn more, visit OldMillDistrict.com.

Reach out for more information on:

Experiences and traditions to inspire your own winter adventures this season.

