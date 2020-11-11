Stoller Family Estate Opens Pop-Up Tasting Room in Bend for the Winter

(Photo | Courtesy of the Stoller Family Estate)

The Lauded Willamette Valley Winery Partners with Riff Cold Brewed for a Taproom Takeover

Stoller Family Estate is bringing a little Willamette Valley cheer to Bend, Oregon this holiday season by partnering with Riff Cold Brewed for a pop-up tasting room. Located at The Box Factory, guests can enjoy a 90-minute tasting, wines by the glass or bottle Wednesday-Saturday from 11am-8pm, and Sunday from 2-6pm at the Riff Taproom. Additionally, Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails will offer a small food menu that complements both Stoller’s wines and Riff’s beverages.

“Bend is on fire right now with its vibrant, hip energy, countless year-round outdoor activities, and thriving culinary scene,” said Gary Mortensen, president of Stoller Family Estate. “Coffee and wine have so many similarities; it was a natural fit to partner with Riff for the Taproom takeover and explore the concept of a second tasting room in the cosmopolitan-esque mountain town.”

Riff specializes in cold-brewing award-winning ready-to-drink coffees and a line of all-natural plant-powered energy drinks called Alter Ego, all of which can be tasted at the Taproom along with a menu of specialty cocktails. Throughout the pop-up, Stoller’s friendly and knowledgeable staff will feature its award-winning wines alongside an assortment of offerings from sister brands Chehalem, Chemistry, Canned Oregon, and History. Wine club members will enjoy two complimentary wine tastings per month as well as 20 percent off all wine purchases and Riff beverages (cocktails excluded).

Wine flights are $20 per person, which can be waived with a two-bottle purchase or by joining the wine club. Starting November 11, guests can make a reservation, visit Stoller’s online reservation system or call its concierge team at 503-864-3404. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

About the Stoller Wine Group

The Stoller Wine Group is the parent company for Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem Winery, History, and Canned Oregon. Formed in August 2018, the Oregon based company offers a suite of wine brands and products based strategically on various price points and distribution models.

About Stoller Family Estate

At Stoller, our roots run deep. Pioneering Oregonian and Founder Bill Stoller purchased his family’s second-generation farm in 1993 with the vision of cultivating an enduring legacy for the land and Oregon wine industry. Over the last 25 years, he has patiently transformed the 400-acre property into the largest contiguous vineyard in the Dundee Hills. Stoller Family Estate features the world’s first LEED Gold certified winery, three guest homes, and a state-of-the-art tasting room with panoramic vineyard views. Named Oregon’s Most Admired Winery by the Portland Business Journal for five consecutive years, and 10Best Tasting Rooms by USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice poll in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, there has never been a better time to plan your visit. For more information, visit stollerfamilyestate.com.

About Riff Cold Brewed: Riff is a coffee company based in Bend, Oregon co-founded by a team of industry veterans and entrepreneurs on a mission to explore and celebrate all of the wonders the coffee plant has to offer. Riff launched its line of ready-to-drink cold-brewed coffees in 2018 and quickly garnered awards and the accolades from the world’s largest Cold Brew Fest (People’s Choice Best Cold Brew and Industry Choice Best Nitro Cold Brew), Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (2018 Early Stage Company of the Year) and Bend Venture Conference (2019 Winner of the Impact Category) to name a few. Riff’s latest innovation is Alter Ego, a natural energy drink brewed from upcycled coffee fruit (cascara). By utilizing 100 percent of the harvested coffee, Riff is helping create a win-win-win-win scenario by providing an economic boost for coffee farmers, adding sustainability to the coffee industry, reducing the impact on the environment and delivering a clean-label energy drink to consumers. Find Riff’s full line up of cold-brewed coffee and three flavors of Alter Ego at the Taproom in Bend, or at your local retailer in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona, on Amazon and on letsriff.com.

