November First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

The Alexander

1125 NE Watt Way

458-256-6854 • thealexanderbend.com

Continuing thru the end of November is Bend artist Janet Frost in a solo exhibition. Entitled Impressions of Central Oregon,” the show includes oil paintings of some of the region’s most recognizable locations, such as Mount Bachelor and Fort Rock, as well as more intimate subjects, such as the abundant willows that line the area’s rivers.

Frost is a member of the High Desert Art League, Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionist Society.

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the new Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the new facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru November.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library Rotunda Gallery

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

An exhibition by mixed-media artist Lloyd McMullen, titled Brave New World, is continuing at COCC’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery thru November 29.

The Bend-based artist integrates found objects into two- and three-dimensional “constructions” that serve as metaphor for persistence. This exhibition includes a hummingbird made from a rusty can and cast-off wood, a cockroach made with plastic detritus and a fish fashioned from discarded netting. “Every day dawns with more change,” the artist said. “My work questions how we survive and adapt. These times demand tenacity and spirit.”

McMullen is a local arts activist who has worked with Atelier 6000 and the Central Oregon Arts Association and was a founding member of Artists Local 101, a local art group that founded “Trashformations, a community art event that challenged participants to make original work from scrapyard materials.

The Barber Library is open from 8am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-5pm Fridays and 12-7pm on Sundays.

COCC Health Careers Center — First-floor Gallery

2600 NW College Way

cocc.edu/departments/allied-health

COCC is exhibiting a collection of botanical-themed paintings by Portland artist Jennifer Kapnek, titled Cherished Kindling, in the Health Careers Center’s first-floor gallery thru November 18.

The artist blends two- and three-dimensional planes with her nature-based canvases, incorporating material elements such as actual branches and live edges that extend beyond the frame. “Cherished Kindling is an exhibition of paintings rooted in the natural world,” Kapnek said in a statement. “The work explores nature through iconic imagery.” Two bodies of the artist’s work are included in the collection. Kapnek is a member of the Portland-based Urban Art Network’s board of directors.

The building is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Opening November 19, Black Rodeo, thru June 25, 2023. As long as there have been cowboys, there have been Black cowboys. One of the most enduring symbols of the American West, the cowboy evokes self-reliance, strength and determination — qualities found at the Black rodeos held each year across the United States. Through the lens of Bay Area photographer Gabriela Hasbun, this exhibit documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country — and the show-stopping style and skill of the Black cowboys and cowgirls who attend the event year after year.

Continuing thru November 27, Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee. The New York Times art critic Roberta Smith once reviewed his work as being like a “collaboration between the creators of Spider Man, the set designers for 2001: A Space Odyssey, and maybe Star Trek, and the computer artists involved with Tron.” Now, the glowing, high-tech world of Stephen Hendee is at the High Desert Museum.

Continuing thru January 8, 2023, Survival Architecture & Art of Resilience. Ours is a world of flux. Extreme weather events are propelling questions on our ability to confront and survive climate change, natural disasters and other shocks. This exhibit will focus on learning to survive, adapt and grow amid these shocks and stresses.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

TRADITION LIVES: Find peace and healing in the profound depiction of the waters and lands of the West, as well as vineyards, koi, florals, fantasy and figures in the art of Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer. In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, painter David’s love of nature, fantasy and the human form, propels him to create exquisitely detailed, mood-invoking landscapes, figures and striking still life floral studies in a variety of mediums. A full time artist for 55 years, David’s career began with sold out shows at Maxwell Gallery in San Francisco. David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his vocation, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzers’ works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, Revlon Coporation, Olga Corporation, Barnes-Hind Corporation, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill Corporation and the San Diego, Santa Barbara, Nebraska and Minnesota Museums. Private collectors include Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Robert and Linda Takken.

“David Kreitzer… is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” ~Thomas Albright, San Francisco Chronicle.

Open daily and for monthly First Friday Art Walk.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Evan Namkung for the month of November. Evan’s creative work involves large scale canvas paintings and public murals, influenced by a background in and appreciation for street art. His goal is to express myself through color, dynamic movement and finding the path to help my audience explore my subjects in new and exciting ways.

Much of Evan’s work also explores geometry and the relationship between structure and nature. He draws inspiration from the geometry that is found all around us in the natural world, as well as how humans have learned to manipulate that geometry to create structure. “I am also deeply inspired by the way in which art changes a specific place, be it a wall or a building, from unremarkable and unseen to emotionally charged and dynamic, and I am constantly searching for ways to create this transformation through my own art,” he said. Evan’s show goes thru the month of November and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel features encaustic artist Janice Rhodes for the month of November. Janice is known for her realistic to whimsical to abstract painting style in the challenging medium of molten beeswax, resin and pigment.

“I probably enjoy painting portraits the most,” says Janice. “Although it’s more difficult than other subjects, it is hard to turn away when you have the ‘right look’ in your subject’s eyes.

“I knew I always wanted to be an artist — when I was a child, I would always see ads saying ‘Can you draw this?’ in magazines and think, ‘yes I can.’”

She sells her encaustics nationally and internationally and some are permanently displayed at the Redmond Airport and St. Charles Cancer Center.

Janice is a member of the Red Chair Gallery on Oregon Ave. in Bend, and is also one of the 12 members of the High Desert Art League.

Join Janice on First Friday November 4, or visit the lobby of the Oxford Hotel thru the month November.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In November, Red Chair Gallery showcases Rebecca Baldwin’s landscape paintings and Linda Swindle’s watercolors. Fused glass pieces by Deb Borine fill the pedestals and hand-blown glass jewelry by Larissa Spafford is also on special display. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4 pm. Open late on November 4 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Featured artist group for November, The High Desert Art League is a group of 12 diverse artists who encourage and support one another through education, community out-reach, and professional development. Members work with watercolor, pastel, encaustics, oil and acrylics to create fine art that is both traditional and contemporary; serious and whimsical.

The artists have created the show, The Road Less Traveled, in an effort to express themselves artistically, geographically and spiritually. Some are showing artwork from travels on roads rarely traveled and others are exploring atypical mediums or subject matter.

The participating members are, Helen Brown, Barbara Hudler Cella, Janet Frost, Elizabeth Haberman, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Requa Lubin, Jaqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen, Janice Rhodes, Rebecca Sentgeorge and Joren Traveller.

Show runs November 2-26, with First Friday reception November 4, 4-7pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Art Society presents its annual Affordable Art Show. Just in time for the holidays, this is a great opportunity to add to your art collection or provide the gift of art to friends and family. Stop in and enjoy the talent of these community artists. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4 pm. Showing thru December.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District — Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Lindsey Luna Tucker, Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Ashley Paggi and Alyson Brown.

Lindsey Luna Tucker uses her sensitivity to emotion, exaggeration of gesture and manipulation of color and space, to create abstract landscape oil paintings. While her work is rooted in a visual awareness of the physical world, she favorites emotional truth over visual realism.

Kira Frances creates oil paintings to investigate the nature of truth and share alternative realms of beauty. For her still life pieces, she sets up the objects and alters their context just enough to suggest a dream-like landscape; for her geometric pieces, she takes an idea and deconstructs it, revealing the concept through the display of shapes and angles.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Ashley Paggi (Ash Cascade) is a surface pattern designer whose bohemian/retro style evokes a polished yet gritty sense of place. While she mainly licenses her art, you can find some of her own products such as bandanas, mugs and stickers, at The Stacks.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Dreaming of Water, November Show at Tumalo Art Co. with Nancy Becker and Susan Luckey Higdon.

Glass artist Nancy Becker and landscape painter Susan Luckey Higdon are combining their love of water for Dreaming of Water opening November 4 from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

Finding a similar affinity for color and movement Nancy and Susan have joined forces to create art that describes the feeling of water in their respective mediums and in 2D and 3D for this November exhibit. Glass becomes liquid when heated, flowing with glorious color which Nancy shapes with mastery and wizardry into vessels and platters. Susan is transfixed with the movement and color of water, capturing its many reflections and layers with paint and texture. Both artists have been working in their chosen mediums for over 30 years. They continue to challenge themselves to interpret nature in a way that connects emotionally and intuitively to the viewer.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing oil paintings by Sagebrushers Art Society member Gary Uderitz. As a self-taught artist, Gary has pursued his interest in oil painting for over 50 years. Eventually taking classes in technique and color, he found a new direction for developing his own style. “Since retirement and moving to Bend, I’ve been inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds this area. This show is a ‘wine-themed’ set of paintings — of vineyards and gardens.” Stop in to enjoy the view and try one of the fine wines on offer! Showing thru December.

The Wooden Jewel

844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100

541-593-4151 • thewoodenjewel.com

The Wooden Jewel invites Central Oregon to come in and be amazed at the variety of fine art works — both paintings and sculptures — as well as and unique, contemporary, handmade custom jewelry, all by local and international artists.