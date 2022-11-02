November First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Redmond

Arome

432 SW 6th Ave • Redmond

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Arome and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the watercolors of Jennifer Ramerman, along with 20+ artists at seven venues, in Redmond during First Friday, November 4 from 4-7pm. Jennifer retired three years ago and began her artistic journey in earnest. As a lifelong amateur photographer, she began using her photos as inspiration for her watercolor paintings. She enjoys her many adventures to photograph the amazing nature that surrounds us. She experiments with multiple exposures and when she can’t quite get it to work in the camera, will paint her vision. She continues to explore many different art mediums such as pastel, colored pencil, charcoal and recently purchased a glass kiln.

She is experimenting with using glass frit powder to paint on sheets of glass.

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria

641 SW Cascade Ave • Redmond

541-668-6684 • graceandhammer.com

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the glistening fused glass jewelry by Joy Oxley at Grace & Hammer Pizzeria in Redmond during First Friday, November 4 from 4-7pm. Joy is drawn to the sparkle and twinkle of glass! “Reflections of color and light, its riveting glisten, begs to be created and captured in unique shapes. It is a connection with art and beauty that speaks to the soul.” Joy is inspired by nature, color, the love of glass and fire! “My interpretation of sea life have been the most fun and challenging.”

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave • Redmond

541-527-1387 • highdesertmusichall.com

High Desert Music Hall and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the amazing acrylic paintings of Julie K. Miller, along with 20+ artists at seven venues, in Redmond during First Friday, November 4 from 4-7pm. Julie is a lifelong horse owner, trainer, breeder and exhibitor. Her love for horses extends to all aspects of horses and giving them life on canvas, paper and in three dimensional art work. “They feed my soul and drive the spirit of my existence. They are my reason for getting up in the morning and doing whatever I have to do to continue having them in my life. These spirit-filled creatures are truly one of the most blessed, simple and beautiful yet mysterious animals on the planet. That is why I think those of us with an artistic heart are drawn to them.” Her artwork, whether painted with acrylics, watercolor or drawn with chalk pastels, graphite or colored pencil reflects their magic through her eyes and experiences with them. She has also written and illustrated five books published for children and adults focusing on horses and ranch life.

Eqwine Wine Bar

218 SW 4th St • Redmond

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Eqwine Wine Bar and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the amazing watercolor work of local artist Cathy Huntington, along with 20+ artists at seven venues, in Redmond during First Friday Art Walk on November 4 from 4-7pm. Cathy loves to paint still life, pets, and flowers. She paints things that make her feel good, either with the colors she uses or the subject matter at hand.

Junction Roastery

708 SW Deschutes Ave • Redmond

junctionroastery.com

Junction Roastery and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the beautiful jewelry by Josie Powell, along with 20+ artists at seven venues, in Redmond during First Friday, November 4 from 4-7pm. Josie loves to create unique pendants, each one depicting the scenic beauty of the Deschutes River. She also uses geometric patterns in her jewelrey. She recently traveled to Morocco and she is creating some pieces influenced by the beautiful designs used in their art and architecture. “Jewelry is a lovely way to express your personality or to give as a special gift.”

Redmond Senior Center

325 NW Dogwood Ave • Redmond

541-548-6325 • redmondseniors.org

Redmond Senior Center and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the very creative, unique art by Christine Ransom, along with 20+ artists at seven venues, in Redmond during First Friday, November 4 from 4-7pm. When Christine painted, it wasn’t to make something pretty it was to make something look dark and dirty and old. She fell in love with this artistic expression and quickly moved on to other types of sculptures, all in this steampunk-esque style.

“Once I let go of the notion that I needed to produce “beautiful” art and it was then that I found creative freedom. Out of clay, paint, and scavenged items paired with the slight tendency to hoard, I create little “monsters” out of the items I can’t throw away.

Inspired by nature, my work is often focused on a central character with undertones reflecting my interpretations of larger global issues such as climate change, exploitation, and wastefulness. Many of my current pieces are distorted examples of marine life. All with their own story.

It’s still junk art. Ugly art. Art that I am ridiculously proud of. It was a journey, but I found a lesson in rediscovering what art meant to me. Art doesn’t have to be pretty to be valued or appreciated. There didn’t need to be an intention, direction, or concept. Just let it pour out and if the heart is in there it will be beautiful.”

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW 6th Ave • Redmond

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

SCP Redmond Hotel and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the amazing photography and fiber art of Gilda Hunt, along with 20+ artists at seven venues, in Redmond during First Friday, November 4 from 4-7pm. Gilda was born in the tiny country of El Salvador, Central America where she was introduced to the arts. She and her family immigrated to San Francisco when she was a young girl. Throughout this time, she discovered photography, which is a passion she has maintained to this day.

It wasn’t until Gilda moved to Portland that she was introduced to her second passion in the arts; the art of quilting. A good friend invited her to the Sister’s Quilt Show and it was love at first sight. Since then she has been learning and expanding her skills in quilting. For the last five years she has been using her photography to create patterns for her very special quilts. Although she creates many traditional quilts, her main interests now are more artistic landscapes and portrait quilts, either pets or people.