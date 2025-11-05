November First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

Bend // Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Oregon woven arts luminary Dee Ford Potter will be sharing a 58-year retrospective collection, titled A Life Well Woven, at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from through December 7.

Potter’s woven work has exhibited nationally and internationally. “I create woven art inspired by my life experiences,” said the Bend artist, who references rafting the Grand Canyon, serving as an artist ambassador in China, and exhibiting work in Paris as enduring threads of her own journey. “Using traditional and nontraditional materials, skills, techniques and my hands on a loom, I create fine art statement pieces with titles hinting of my internal explorations, leading the viewer to contemplate thoughts not obvious or previously considered.”

A weaver and printmaker since the 1960s, Potter has been an active, guiding member of the state’s weaving community. She founded the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild in 1973, and the Weaving Guilds of Oregon, or WeGO, in 1982 — a statewide organization dedicated to sharing and promoting fiber arts information, resources and education.

For complete Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents the work of Shana Laursen. Working in a variety of mediums and styles, Laursen creates pieces in acrylic, encaustic, mixed media, pastel, printmaking and soft pastel. She explores wildlife and protected spaces and looks to represent deeper truths about the world, relationships and an elusive universal spirit. Laursen hopes to inspire viewers stewardship and a collective commitment to preservation. She believes the environmental challenges we face are complex and urgent and the images we conserve remain filled with hope, beauty and possibility.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky Career Retrospective continues through January 18, 2026. Place is at the heart of everything artist Joe Feddersen creates. Plateau imagery, such as mountains and animals, is juxtaposed with chain-link fences, high-voltage towers, and power lines. Indigenous themes and contemporary life intertwine on baskets, prints, ceramics and glass. The exhibition shares close to 100 pieces from Feddersen’s (b. 1953, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation) prolific career. Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky encompasses four decades of his career, from wall-sized installations to miniatures and baskets.

Continuing through February 15, 2026: Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles. In September 2020, the Holiday Farm Fire, driven by fierce east winds, burned 173,000 acres along the forested McKenzie River canyon in the Cascades of Oregon. Continuing a year-long exhibition series that focuses on the emotional impact of wildfire, Hollow and Still brings together a special collection of photographs from acclaimed photographer David Paul Bayles, one of the first to capture images following the fire.

Soil Alive, continuing through March 29, 2026. From dry and sandy to slimy and wet, many types of soils exist in the High Desert. But all healthy soils have one important thing in common: they form the foundation of the West’s ecosystems. Dive underground to explore the hidden world of soil. This family-friendly exhibit takes visitors on a subterranean journey to encounter mycorrhizal networks, burrowing animals, and microscopic organisms. With hands-on features and digital interactives, Soil Alive! will excite visitors to explore the universe below our feet.

ISoMiMo

925 NW Wall St., Ste. 201

541-330-6711 • ISoMiMo.com

When entering ISoMiMo Art Studio you will be invited to take a tour of the space to introduce you to all we have to offer. We provide an open space to where you can come in and get taught by the staff, local artists or feel free to do your own thing. You are more than welcome to walk in during our business hours posted to utilize our space and resources. We encourage local artists with their own projects or resources to come in and use our space alongside us as well.

Additionally, we cater to parties, whether it be a birthday, ladies’ night out or workplace team building. Our main projects we have to offer consist of terrarium building, taxidermy bug shadow box assembly, acrylic painting, watercolor painting and quite a few side projects at your disposal. Also, we theme special monthly projects into our schedule, so be on the lookout.

For November, we have planned a bleaching sweatshirt class, a moss terrarium class and taxidermy shadow globe class. Our projects are all age-friendly, so feel free to bring in the kids or your parents for a unique experience. Usually, a typical First Friday at ISoMiMo Art Studio consists of different refreshments while you explore the space around you. We try to rotate four local artists through our space to keep things interesting for returning guests, but also to get the artists the exposure they deserve.

Lastly, we open our walls up to other artists around Bend, just in case they can’t make it to First Friday.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

New show through January 1, 2026 at The Loft of Bend. Text Cherise Burrows, general manager to view: 541-322-5638.

Thomas Albright, Art Critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his master’s degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday through Sunday, 1-5pm. Text ahead please to view: 805-234-2048.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Join us for First Friday Art Walk on November 7 from 5–8 PM. Featuring Alexa Oxenrider and Pop-Up by Carolyn Parker. The exhibition will remain on view through the month of November.

Featured Artist: Alexa Oxenrider is a Western artist whose work carries both the tradition and spirit of the American landscape. She has been drawing horses since childhood, a passion that continues to shape her creative voice. Her paintings reflect a deep love for the land, the animals, and the culture of the West, blending natural forms with an imaginative approach to color and space. Her practice balances fine draftsmanship with an expressive use of paint, creating pieces that feel both grounded and dreamlike. Horses often appear as central figures in her work, embodying strength, freedom, and a timeless bond between people and place. Alexa’s paintings invite viewers to step into a world where memory, landscape, and imagination meet, offering a vision of the West that is both personal and universal.

Pop-Up Artist: Carolyn Parker is a multidisciplinary artist and college professor whose creative work spans puppet building, costume design, illustration, and performance. Her practice brings a spirited approach to storytelling and handmade craft, shaped by a background in movement and theatrical design.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Mockingbird Gallery opens Heart & Soul November 7 from 5-8pm. This show features two incredibly talented and soulful artists, painter Troy Collins and sculptor Liz Wolf.

Collins is a nationally renowned western landscape impressionist who finds inspiration and spiritual rejuvenation in the wilderness. He stives to create an immersive experience for viewers so they will connect with the emotion and energy he feels when he paints.

Liz grew up surrounded by art and was aware of her innate creative energy as a young child. Her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a constant inspiration for her work. Her sculptures of guardian-like animals and humans (or a combination of the two) have a quietness about them and a spirit within them. She gives each piece a voice, imbuing each with mystery. Both artists will attend the opening to engage with viewers. The show will run through the end of November.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Joren Traveller is a landscape oil painter. Her show My Oregon will be at the Oxford Hotel in Bend for the Month of November. Joren will be at the Oxford 5-7 for First Friday Art.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

The High Desert Art League (HDAL) continues its group exhibit that is available through December. The HDAL is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A variety of works in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, encaustic and other media are featured. Premiere Property Group is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In November, Red Chair Gallery showcases abstract paintings in acrylic by Michele Lindblom and landscape paintings in oil by John Runnels. The pedestals are filled with fanciful pottery by Megan Pettibone of Enchanted Clayworks. Jewelry by Denise Harrison is also on special display.

Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

ARTBash!

SageBrushers presents original art and handcrafted items from members all priced below $75, through December 26. Come and enjoy the ARTBash! Artist reception Saturday, November 15, 3-5pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

High Desert Art League member Helen Brown continues exhibiting her watercolor batiks at Touchmark Pilot Butte through November. Helen paints on rice paper, which gives her work a distinctively textured appearance.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Anne Gibson opens Reflections and Reveries November 7, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk. Please come for our opening reception and also enjoy the exhibit through the end of the month.

In this body of work, painter Anne Gibson considers reflections and what is true. The reflection in the water is real, but it’s not necessarily what you see above the waterline. Is what you remember truer than a photo snapped in the moment? Truth can be deceptive. Anne Gibson primarily sees ‘place’ as her inspiration. She finds herself moved to paint places and memories that fill her heart. Yet recently, she has also been exploring how to portray what breaks her heart as well.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents the art of Pat Geer through February 2026.

Pat, a self-taught artist, finds inspiration in all she sees. She always loved art and while living on a ranch in Mitchell, Oregon, she found time in the winter months to pursue her interest in oil painting. Through the videos of Bill Alexander and Bob Ross, Pat learned painting techniques and began to create colorful and vivid interpretations of the many subjects in nature that inspire her.

Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood polish until its natural character glows! Pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high-quality design and construction, including oil-based finish.

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Carol Picknell shares “I love to paint in Plein Aire and currently I am working to include animal portraits”

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Debra Roeder works in pen and ink and hand cuts stones to create beautiful jewelry and knife handles which she will be highlighting at the First Friday event. Debra is a retired teacher, published author, and Acorn Award recipient works in many media. Debra encourages everyone to “Express yourself with art!”

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

415 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

Terri Dill-Simpson shares that “Art surrounds us, in our gardens, the landscape, in the sunsets and sunrises, in the wildlife and a dining table set for guests. I try to capture that joy and beauty and provide it for my viewers.”

Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs creates what can best be described as portraits of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements in saturated color. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil. See more of her work at thepaintgeek.com.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Cheryl Graham tell us “My paintings are celebrations of our natural world and remembrances of outdoor adventures. Through inspired colors and dynamic brushstrokes, I seek to capture not just the physical essence of places but the emotions and memories they evoke.”

Erin Skeer is a local Redmond artist who creates original, one-of-a-kind pieces using pressed flowers and natural elements. Each work is thoughtfully framed in repurposed thrift store finds, celebrating the beauty of nature and sustainability.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Jay Lowndes, Man Glitter Co. Where Function Meets Artistry in Every Grain: Jay specializes in creating unique, one-of-a-kind hardwood pieces that seamlessly blend functionality with artistry. Each piece is meticulously crafted to accent any room in your home while serving a practical purpose for everyday use. With years of experience and a passion for craftsmanship, Jay designs durable wooden wares. “Less slivers; more glitter!”

Haribhajan Khalsa creates unique watercolor pieces depicting scenes from nature.