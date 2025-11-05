New Perspective for November

A change of viewpoint on the 1st will be helpful for your relationships. Take a few steps in a new direction on the 3rd and notice the difference that this makes. Feel confident about your choices during the Full Moon on the 5th. Trust yourself on the 6th as relationships seem more emotional. Be extra patient during conversations on the 9th and be sure to listen more than you speak.

An intense encounter on the 12th will show you the truth of your situation. Listen to your inner voice on the 15th and be sure to keep an open mind. Important decisions are made on the 17th and believing in yourself is required. Be honest about your feelings on the 19th as the New Moon invites change. Emotional conversations on the 20th will be necessary in order to move forward.

An optimistic attitude on the 22nd will make it easier for other people to support you. Talk about your needs on the 24th and realize how important they are. A big surprise on the 26th is exactly what you have been wanting so open your heart to it. Listen to other people on the 29th and be honest about what you hear. Trust your intuition on the 30th as relationships show you what is possible. Consider celebrating the changes that are happening.

