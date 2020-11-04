November Showcase Artists at Red Chair Gallery

(Mists of Autumn by Rebecca Baldwin)

Join us at Red Chair Gallery to meet some of our November showcase artists at a limited capacity event on Friday, November 6 from 4-6pm. The monthly exhibit features Rebecca Baldwin’s flamboyant landscapes in oil, as well as Linda Swindle’s radiant watercolors of animals and high desert scenes. Dori Kite’s earthy pottery will adorn the pedestals. Also featured are Suzy Williamson and Sara Krempel, both talented jewelry artists working in mixed metals but in very different styles. Stephanie Stanley’s hand-woven scarves and cowls will fill the garment racks.

103 NW Oregon Ave., Downtown Bend

redchairgallerybend.com • 541-306-3176