Upcoming Events & Classes at Painted Sky Center for the Arts

(The Painted Sky Performing Arts Department will present A Fairly Tale Christmas Carol December 11-12 | Artwork Courtesy of Painted Sky Center for the Arts)

Literary Arts Department

November is National Novel Writing Month

Join us in our challenge to write 50,000 words in 30 days! The month of November is National Novel Writing Month. Gather with fellow writers to discuss your NaNoWriMo plans, come up with novel ideas and get to know other local writers. NaNoWriMo is a 30-day goal of writing 50,000 words towards a novel of your own creation. Please bring a writing format, whether a laptop, tablet, pen and paper; whatever works best for you! If you would like to create a NaNoWriMo account to keep track of your writing and participate on a national level follow this link! nanowrimo.org Price is free for members, and $20 for non-members for four sessions. Ages 17 and up.

Leather Arts Department

Our Leather Classroom is opening

What used to be Eve’s Sweets in Canyon City is now our leatherworking classroom. We have three classes scheduled in November and December. Stamp and Paint Leather Earrings with Clair Kehrberg and Heidi Brooks is a fun one-night intro to leather working. Beginner’s Leather and Leather Belt Making are both taught by master-craftsman and all-around good guy, Leon Peilstick. You can find the links to register for either at the bottom of this article.

Visual Arts Department

Meet the Teacher-WILDbrushes Art with Angel

Angel Carpenter is one of our newest instructors at Painted Sky Center for the Arts. Angel is a local artist and owner of WILDbrushes Art with Angel. Angel provides in person and virtual paint parties and creative art kids for all ages. Angel has two upcoming classes at Painted Sky. You can register for the Truck and Tree Paint Night or the Truck and Barn Paint Night by clicking the link at the bottom of this article.

Find out more about WILDbrushes Art with Angel on Facebook.

Music Department

Time to book your music lesson

We’re offering individual guitar, piano and flute lessons at Painted Sky. Stop by the office or call 541-575-1335 Monday-Thursday 9am-12pm to book your lesson.

Performing Arts Department

A Fairly Tale Christmas Carol December 11-12

Directors Julie Reynolds and Alicia Griffin have been working with our local youth to bring to you A Fairly Tale Christmas Carol. Based on the classic Dickens tale, characters become their fairy tale equivalent. Scrooge is now the Big Bad Wolf, Bob Cratchit is now Philip Charming and, of course, Mrs. Cratchit is Cinderella. Mark your calendars, this production is going to be witty and charming. See you at the theater!

Youth Department

We have a new classroom

There are now two youth classrooms to better serve all children! Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for information on activities for 7th-12th grade.

October students of the month

Kaitlyn Charette is the Artist of the Month for Arts After School. She has shown great interest in learning and creating. She encourages her classmates and always has something nice to say about their art.

Artemis McKnab is the Artist of the Month for Friday Art Club. Arte has been such a huge helper in the classroom. She works hand in hand with the younger students in their endeavors. She always has a positive attitude and kindness exudes from her.

Ceramics Department

Pottery studio and classroom is opening soon

The Ceramics Department is sharing space with the Visual Arts Department in the old Mable’s Café building in Canyon City. Please let us know if you are interested in teaching or volunteering in the Ceramics Department. There’s a lot of work involved in getting this department up and going and we’d love to have your help.

Volunteer Opportunities

Committee Meetings Now Open to the Public

Some of our committee meetings are regularly scheduled, reoccurring, and open to the public. These include:

Memberships Committee: second Thursday of the month at 6:30pm

Performing Arts Committee: second Thursday of the month at 7:30pm

Visual Arts Committee: fourth Wednesday of the month at 5:30pm

Literary Arts Committee: fourth Wednesday of the month at 5:30pm

Please join us at the Painted Sky Center for the Arts main building (118 S. Washington St. Canyon City) and contribute your passion, knowledge, ideas or experience to these programs.

Can you lend a helping hand?

We need….

An extra-large whiteboard hung in a classroom

Someone to look at an industrial sewing machine that isn’t working

Pottery equipment and supplies

Calendars

To view the interactive November calendar, please click here: paintedskycenterforthearts.wildapricot.org.

Looking for the Arts After School dates and timing? Please click here: paintedskycenterforthearts.wildapricot.org.

Events

Writing 50K in 30 Days:

Mondays in November from 5:30-7:30pm. Join us in our challenge to write 50,000 words in 30 days. The month of November is National Novel Writing Month. Gather with fellow writers to discuss your NaNoWriMo plans, come up with novel ideas nad get to know other local writers. This event is free for our members or $20 for non-members.

To register, click here: paintedskycenter.com/event-4005871

Arts After School — Fall Term:

Ongoing Monday-Friday with the school calendar, from 3:30-5:15pm, and Friday 1-5:15pm. Your child will have exposure to music, arts, crafts and more. There are still two slots available. Rates will be prorated for mid-term registrations.

To register, click here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3962162

Music Lessons Available:

Please visit our Music Lessons Page to get started, or visit our office 9am-12pm Monday through Thursday to sign up. Piano, voice and flute lessons available. More coming soon.

To get started, click here: paintedskycenter.com/page-18326

Oil Painting Basics with Kim Randleas:

Ongoing Tuesdays through November 10, from 6-7:30pm.

Learn more here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3960913

Youth Performing Arts Theater — Fall 2020 Term:

Practices are ongoing Tuesdays from 6-7:30pm for December productions of A Fairytale Christmas Carol by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.

Learn more here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3979122

Truck and Tree Paint Night:

Friday, November 13 from 6-8pm. Gather with us to paint an adorable old-fashioned truck with a Christmas tree! Paint an 18×12 inches piece of wood to take home and add to your winter decor. All experience levels welcome. Ages 12 and up.

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3599886

Barn and Truck Paint Night:

Friday, November 20 from 5-8pm. Paint an old-fashioned truck with a tree and a beautiful barn. Paint a 16×20 canvas to take home and add to your decor. All experience levels welcome. Ages 12 and up.

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/event-4019571

Bob Ross Paint Party:

Saturday, November 21, at 6pm. Follow along with Bob Ross and create your very own art piece to take home! This class will take place at the John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St, John Day, Oregon. The bar will be open! Enjoy some drinks while you get your creative mind flowing. Supplies will be provided. Registration closes on November 18, so register now. This event is for members only. If you would like to take this class, become a member.

Become a member here: paintedskycenter.com/become-a-member

Stamp and Paint Leather Earrings:

Saturday, November 28 from 2:30-4pm. Create two pairs of leather earrings. Enjoy a nice afternoon of crafting, snacks and drinks and good company. Ages 16 and up (or 13 and up accompanied by an adult.)

Register here:paintedskycenter.com/event-4019414

Beginner’s Leather:

Mondays starting November 30 from 5:30-7:30pm. Beginner’s Leather is for the inspired who have an interest in leather and have no idea where to begin. We are offering this class for you to learn handling, tooling and assembly. Students will finish a set of coasters to keep. Ages 16 and up (or 13 and up accompanied by an adult.)

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/event-4027388

Leather Belt Making:

Wednesdays starting December 2 from 5:30-7:30pm. This is a class on belt making! Basic belt making will include tooling, buckstitching, sewing, edging and coloring. Students will complete a belt to keep. Ages 16 and up.

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/event-4027399

Friday Art Club — Fall Term:

Ongoing through December 18 from 1-5:15pm. We are currently full for our Fall term. Please join the waiting list if you are interested.

Join wait list here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3996568

Contact Information:

Our office hours are 9am-12pm Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays. The office is located at 118 S Washington St., Canyon City, Oregon. For more information click on the links above, visit paintedskycenter.com, email paintedskycenter@gmail.com or call 541-575-1335.

paintedskycenter.com