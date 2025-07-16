Now on View at Scalehouse

(Photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

Now on View:

This Land, featuring Ben Buswell

We are pleased to announce the opening of This Land, a solo exhibition by acclaimed multimedia artist Ben Buswell, on view from July 11 through August 30, 2025.

In This Land, Buswell explores how identity is shaped by place, perception, and historical context. Drawing on Fernando Pessoa’s idea that seeing one’s own reflection is both unnatural and troubling, Buswell presents a mirrored floor installation that, despite its reflective surface, refuses to show the viewer their own image. This absence becomes a powerful metaphor: rather than offering a clear sense of self, the work asks us to consider how we are formed through our environments and the systems we exist within. Alongside this, a series of photographic works transforms state data points — such as violence rates, income levels, and federal funding — into visual language through simple physical gestures.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, July 11, from 5-7pm.

Save the Date!

Bend Design 2025 Celebrates Ten Years

November 7-8, 2025

Join us as we celebrate ten years of creative community, and our commitment to designing a better future, with a new location at Oregon State University – Cascades. The Conference will feature speakers and workshops from diverse design backgrounds and inspire attendees to imagine what design can do for good.

Stay tuned for speaker announcements, and more!

