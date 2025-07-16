This Week at the Vineyards

Leaf Thinning

Leaf thinning is a key part of vineyard care this time of year. By selectively removing leaves around the grape clusters, we improve air circulation and sun exposure — both essential for ripening and reducing the risk of disease. It’s a hands-on, labor-intensive process, but it helps ensure healthier vines and more concentrated, flavorful grapes come harvest time.

We’ve been busy bringing new life to the landscape — and one of the latest highlights is our beautifully designed new waterfall, now sparkling and full of charm! You’ll see it as you round the corner near the site of our upcoming tasting room project. This little oasis is quickly becoming a guest favorite for quiet moments and photo ops.

A huge thank you to Mike Sheets, from Mike’s Tree Farm for his thoughtful design and the beautiful selection of plants that now surround the falls. His work brings a sense of peace and natural beauty that perfectly complements our vision for the space.

Live Music This Weekend:

Kurt Silva & Cynthia West

The Sound of Sidney

Precious Byrd

Join us this weekend at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards for an unforgettable night of live music featuring Kurt Silva & Cynthia West, The Sound of Sidney, and Precious Byrd! Enjoy the sounds of these incredible bands while soaking in the stunning vineyard views.

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music with Kurt Silva & Cynthia West! Kurt is the heart of beloved local bands like Dry Canyon Stampede, Silverado, and Grits n’ Gravy — his legendary guitar skills and velvet-smooth vocals bring stories to life through song. Paired with the soulful harmonies of Cynthia West, this duo delivers a rich blend of Americana, Folk, and Country that’ll have you swaying, singing along, and maybe even dancing under the stars.

Don’t miss this magical evening of music, wine, and good vibes!

The Sound of Sidney is more than music — it’s a whole vibe.

From the fog of Philly to the sun-soaked skies of Central Oregon, Sidney Joseph delivers soul, funk, groove, and smoky-voiced storytelling in a one-man show that feels like a full band. A master of guitar, bass, drums, and vocals, Sidney’s solo act blends original songs with bold takes on favorites from Dave Matthews, Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Jack Johnson, Bob Marley, and more.

Expect funk.

Expect soul.

Expect air-drumming turned real drumming.

Expect something unforgettable.

Live. Local. Unfiltered.

Precious Byrd is one of the most sought after bands in the Pacific Northwest. Their fresh renditions of modern and classic hits, along with a number of high energy originals are sure to fill the dance floor and get people on their feet!

Featuring Grammy award winning bassist Lonnie Chapin and drummer extraordinaire Michael Summers, boasting one of the tightest rhythm sections around. Matched with the soulful high energy of frontman Corey Parnell and brother Casey Parnell on electric, the crowd gets nothing but their all! Renowned saxophone player Andy Warr, know for his work on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Top it all off with lead guitarist Derek Williams who has shared the stage with Florida Georgia Line and Jack Owen, and you’ve got a full band ready to rock!

Wood Fired, hand-crafted pizzas, Award Winning Wine, beer on tap, pub pretzels, salad and dessert all available for purchase. If you haven’t been to the vineyard for our summer concerts…it is amazing with flowers, beautiful views and great music!!!

Advance ticket purchase required.

Come See Us at Uncorked Sunriver This Weekend!

Join us for two unforgettable days of wine, music, and community at the Sunriver Owners Association’s summer celebration, Uncorked Sunriver Style, hosted at SHARC’s Benham Hall and outdoor amphitheater!

Experience the best of the Pacific Northwest as you sip your way through curated wines from the renowned vineyards of Central Oregon, Southern Oregon, the Willamette Valley, and the Columbia River Valley.

Enjoy live music, delicious food, and the laid-back summer vibes you’ve been waiting for.

Tasting prices vary by winery — explore, discover, and take home your new favorites!

Whether you’re picking up a single bottle or stocking up for the season, there’s no better way to savor summer.

Tickets on Sale Now! We can’t wait to see you there!

Come Visit the Vineyards During the COBA Tour of Homes!

If you’re out exploring the Central Oregon Builders Association Tour of Homes these next two weekends and still searching for that perfect place to call home — we invite you to come visit us at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards.

Imagine building your dream home on a working vineyard, with breathtaking views of the Cascade Mountains and access to one of Central Oregon’s most beautiful properties.

Whether you’re dreaming of a cozy cabin or a forever home with space to grow, Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards offers flexibility — bring your own plans or choose from a curated list of trusted builders we work closely with. From budget-friendly builds to custom designs, we’ll help you match your vision with the right plan.

Building a home here means more than just bedrooms and square footage — it’s a chance to create a life that reflects who you are and how you want to live.

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards isn’t just a neighborhood — it’s a lifestyle.

Come take a tour of our vineyard lots and see if this magical place could be your next chapter.We can’t wait to welcome you.

Summer Throwdown at the Vineyard

Sunday, August 17, 2025

1-4pm

Get ready to play, compete, and sip in style.

Join us for an epic day of friendly competition at our first-ever Summer Throwdown — a vineyard game zone full of laughter, prizes, and summery joy.

What’s Included:

Cornhole Tournament — Main event with bracket play and championship prizes

Giant Jenga — Towering fun and surprise mini-challenges

Bocce Ball — Bring your precision and your people

Giant Four-in-a-Row — Classic vibes, oversized fun

And more — Mystery games, team challenges, and pop-up challenges throughout the day

Winners can walk away with great prizes, such as:

Free tastings

Free bottles of wine

Gift cards

Exclusive vineyard merch

Free Wood-Fire Pizza

How to Play:

To join the Cornhole Tournament and be eligible for prizes in all games, buy into the Summer Throwdown with a Games Pass.

Summer Throwdown Games Pass:

$20 per person (or $35 for a doubles team)

Includes:

Entry into the cornhole tournament

Unlimited access to all lawn games

Prize eligibility across all activities

Register your spot early — spaces are limited, and brackets fill fast!

Games Sponsored by Bend Party Rentals

Our famous wood-fired pizza, salads, pub pretzels, dessert, amazing award-winning wine, sangria, beer, and soda are all available for purchase.

Come enjoy our amazing sunsets, beautiful gardens and vines!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

