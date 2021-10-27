October Beer News from 10 Barrel Brewing

(Photos | Courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing)

10 Barrel Brewing has been really, really busy. They’ve been pinned both on the beer front, and also on making the best 10 Barrel Brewing they know how. Here is a recap on what they’ve been doing lately.

Beer News

First a preview! What do you know about Born and Raised Outdoors, yeah, the Hunting team made famous by their YouTube channel bearing the same name? It’s hunting. But it’s not hero hunting all the time. The shots are real. The talk is real and the hunting is real. Of course, this team loves to drink beer outside, responsibly, and in both celebration of the hunt or just being out there. 10 Barrel Brewing is behind the BRO team and will announce a new beer in partnership with the team and YouTube channel. The new beer/not beer (hint, hint) will be canned and distributed exclusively through 10 Barrel pubs, plus serve to launch a new distribution channel for the brand.

Pray For POW

Pray For POW replaced the classic Pray for Snow winter ale this season. PFP also represents a change in beer flavor for the ‘21 release. The new beer is built from 10 Barrel’s stalwart American Stout recipe originally created by brewer Shawn Kelso, and is one of 10 Barrel’s most award-winning beers, winning more than 10 medals in judged competition multiple medals at the World Beer Cup and Great American Beer Festival.

All Ways Down

All Ways Down, a Double IPA, is another great winter beer. We’re super excited about its new packaging too: 19.2oz cans, in addition to 12oz bottles and cans. You’ll only need one of those new cans with this 9 percent-er. Wink, wink.

This beer was originally created with the Rome Snowboards crew for parties at and around the Winter Outdoor Retailer show. 10 Barrel’s head brewer in Denver, Kay Witkiewicz. Most recently, All Ways Down, and Kay, won a gold medal in the Imperial IPA category at the 2021 Oregon Beer Awards earlier this year and that fully confirmed its new widespread distribution.

The best of 10 Barrel’s September/Upcoming — What is 10 Barrel up to?

Pray For Snow Parties

Upcoming — Boise: October 30; Bend: November 13; Denver: December 4

10 Barrel Brewing will be hosting parties at their regional Pubs featuring the season’s new winter films featuring our 10 Barrel athletes, live music, tons of giveaways and of course — great beer. The events are free.

1st Annual 10 Barrel Boulder Brawl

10 Barrel held their first annual Boulder Brawl on Sunday September 26. Olympian Chris Cosser, two-time World Cup Gold Medalist Alex Johnson and two-time Canadian National Champion Allison Vest headlined an all-star field that competed for 20k in climbing cash. 10 Barrel unveiled a brand new branded climbing structure made by EP Climbing. The event was presented by Tokyo Starfish and supported by Elevation Climbing, Visit Bend and Bend Endurance Academy. Mira Capicchioni won the women’s competition and Leo Costanza took the men’s. Check out the recap here, and stay tuned this spring for more Boulder Brawl stops. Personal highlight? Allison Vest’s Profuse Juice shotgun atop the wall.

National Public Lands Day — 10 Barrel Brewing Volunteer Trail Work Day

On Saturday, September 25 from 12-4pm at South Twin Lake, 10 Barrel Brewing teamed up with Discover Your Forest, U.S. Forest Service, Out Central Oregon and Vamanos Outside to put some elbow grease and sweat into their local trails. 10 Barrel staff worked alongside volunteers to install barricades, signage and trail work on a portion of the trail on the north end of South Twin Lake. This portion of the trail is actually a decommissioned road that people had started driving on, thus the barriers and signage are meant to mitigate the issues and create a better experience for non-motorized users. By all measures, the workday was a success. You can catch a video recap here.

