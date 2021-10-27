High Desert Chamber Music Announces Streaming of Christopher O’Riley’s Live Performance in Bend on KWAX Classical Oregon Radio

(Christopher O’Riley at Bend Church in September 2018 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

For the past four years, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been regularly featured on KWAX Classical Oregon’s KWAX Presents series. KWAX (91.1 FM) is a listener-supported classical radio station licensed to the University of Oregon in Eugene. Through its participation, listeners have been able to enjoy live performances from the HDCM Concert Series, not only statewide in the KWAX listening area of Central and Western Oregon, but worldwide with internet streaming of their programs.

The current streaming program features Christopher O’Riley’s performance from the 2018-19 season’s opening night concert in September 2018. The broadcast can be streamed online using any web browser by visiting: kwax.uoregon.edu/listen .

Steinway Artist Christopher O’Riley is known to millions as the former host of NPR’s From the Top, which is America’s largest national platform celebrating the stories, talents and character of young, classically trained musicians. Acclaimed for his engaging and deeply committed performances, he has a repertoire that spans a kaleidoscopic array of music from the pre-baroque to present day. He is a prolific performer who has garnered widespread praise for his untiring efforts to reach new audiences, and he is a recipient of numerous awards at international competitions. O’Riley has received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and an equally coveted four-star review from Rolling Stone magazine.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 14th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

For more information, contact 541-306-3988 or info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com .