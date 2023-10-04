October First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend, Old Mill District & Redmond

First Friday Bend/Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru October.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

COCC’s Barber Library is exhibiting a traveling show of juried woven art pieces, sponsored by the Weaving Guilds of Oregon (WeGO), on display in the Rotunda Gallery thru November 8.

The exhibition, titled Filaments, features 47 pieces — including shawls, table runners and tapestries — by 24 different artists. The traveling show is covering some 1,200 miles on its tour and visiting six locations in Oregon, from Lincoln City to Baker City.

WeGO (wegoregon.org) was established by Dee Ford Potter of Bend in 1982 as a statewide organization dedicated to sharing and promoting fiber arts information, resources and education.

The Commons Café & Taproom

875 NW Brooks St.

541-323-3955 • thecommonsbend.com

The Commons Café and Taproom is hosting a group show by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Stop in for a drink of your choice and enjoy these paintings by community members, in a range of styles and media. Showing thru October.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Opening October 21 is an amazing new exhibition opening at the High Desert Museum in Bend. Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan gives a close-up view of this canine at a time when their numbers are increasing in the High Desert. Read more about it in the pdf and press release copy, below.

National Geographic Explorer and photographer Ronan Donovan will also be in Bend for three separate events — a TED Talk-style glimpse into wolves and his work at the High Desert Museum on October 28, moderating a panel of regional wolf experts on October 29 at OSU-Cascades and at the Museum during the day on Saturday, October 30 to engage kids and adults alike … and even teach them how to howl like a wolf!

These exhibitions and programs mark the launch of a series of exhibitions and programs taking place over the coming year at the Museum to explore the Endangered Species Act, which was signed into law 50 years ago on December 28, 1973.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Travis Knight for the month of October. Travis is a representational artist best known for his oil paintings of wildlife and his portraits of the people of the American frontier. He was raised in Bozeman, Montana where he spent countless hours in nature appreciating the creatures of the forest as well as the people who inhabited the land long before him. His love for lighting and motion are reflected in his work. Travis strives to capture the feeling of light as well as the appearance of movement. He uses soft brushwork and energetic palette knife texture to indicate his subject matter. The challenge of creating the illusion of three dimensional life on a two dimensional surface is what motivates Travis in the studio. Breathing life into portraits and making wildlife so real it could walk off the wall and into your home is his objective. Travis currently lives in Bend where he creates custom paintings for his clients and further develops his body of work. The show goes thru the month of October and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday thru Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm, and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St. Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

On Friday, October 6, from 5-8pm, Heart & Soul will open at Mockingbird Gallery — a two-person show for Troy Collins and Liz Wolf. The gallery will be filled with new artwork by Troy and Liz, and we will have music provided by Rich Hurdle. This exhibit will run thru the end of October.

Troy’s love of the rugged outdoors, exploring and enjoying the backcountry wilderness, is where he finds inspiration and renewed motivation transferring the boundless beauty of nature’s glorious color and light onto canvas.

Liz was born in Duluth, Minnesota and spent her youth in the Twin Cities. Art, beauty and the spirit world intertwined with her everyday life. From an early age, she knew she wanted to be an artist. Her mother was a creative soul who filled her home with art from all over the world, a source of inspiration for her to this day.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend is showcasing the work of Pamela Beaverson during the month of October. Big Skies, Blue Waters, and Old Trees explores reflection and color in a collection of wildlife and landscape paintings that spotlight the beauty of Oregon’s natural areas. Pamela invites you to come along with her as she explores Oregon from the coastal beaches, to the high Cascades, and across the state to the remote high desert of Southeastern Oregon. She will be in the gallery on First Friday from 5-7pm to talk about painting, dogsledding, birds, wildflowers, or whatever field of natural history interests you.

Beaverson is an award-winning oil painter and printmaker based in Bend. She studied printmaking at the Ohio State University under master printer and lithographer, Jeff Sippel. Her work has been shown at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., juried shows from coast to coast, and recently at Art in the West at the High Desert Museum. She is on the board of Plein Air Painters of Oregon and a member of the High Desert Art League. pamelabeaverson.com.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In October, Red Chair Gallery showcases watercolors by Linda Swindle and landscapes in oil by Rebecca Baldwin. Also on special display are 3D mosaic pieces by Joanie Callen. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open 7 days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For October, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery hosts the talented and dedicated artists of the Plein Air Painters of Oregon, (PAPO), October 4-28 with artists reception on First Friday, October 6 from 4-7pm.

Established in 2003, PAPO provides an organized environment for painters — both professional and emerging — to share in the enjoyment of painting in the great outdoors. They endeavor to capture the light and emotion of the moment. A landscape caught in this exhilarating and challenging experience often has a freshness and liveliness that can’t be achieved in the studio. Open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents the annual New Members show, featuring works by recent additions to the SageBrushers Art Society membership. Treat yourself to a look at the varied styles and media used by these talented artist members of the local community. Join us for a public reception on Saturday, September 16, 2-4pm. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4pm. Showing thru October.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing thru October 28, Little By Little: Building Community Through Art, works by Teafly Peterson, with artists reception First Friday from 5-8pm.

Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend. It will include large scale versions of Source covers, their pieces My Body Is Not A Democracy and Act of Love— both of which have gone viral on the internet. They will also exhibit new work, including large prints of illustrations from their new book So, You Have A Little Brain Cloud: A Beginner’s Guide To Living With Mental Illness which will be released in conjunction with this show.

Opening October 6 is the new Annex exhibition, Bergen Bock: Memories in the Ground, with media paintings and woodblock and linoleum prints on view thru December 21.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Helen Brown is the featured High Desert Art League artist upstairs in the mezzanine gallery at the Pilot Butte Touchmark. Her work will be on display thru November.

Texture is important in Helen’s work as she paints on rice paper using a batik method. Her subject matter is a broad range–from horses and cars to flowers. Helen will describe her technique at the monthly receptions offered at Touchmark during October and November.

Helen is a member of the High Desert Art League, as well as the Tumalo Art Company and the Watercolor Society of Oregon.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. October group show is themed Simple Pleasures + Jewelry Makers’ Showcase, opening October 6, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

A diverse and delightful array of paintings, printmaking, photography, digital media, glass, ceramics, wood and sculpture will be featured with additional selections from our four local custom jewelry makers. Tumalo Art Co. artists work from abstract, to classical realism, and in between using a variety of mediums—oil, watercolor, mixed media, acrylic, pastel and more.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing Design by Nature, a show of paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member and 2022 Sunriver Music Festival poster artist Sally MacAllister. In this show, Sally focuses on her love of color and the shapes of our high desert landscape. “I am endlessly inspired by the scenery and dramatic skies that are embraced by our imposing Cascades. I piece my compositions together from the geometrics of rocks, peaks, rivers, trees and assign color for color’s sake to nature’s objects, resulting in an abstract impression of nature by design. I hope my paintings give the viewer a sense of curiosity to continually look closer and experience an overall feeling of joy.” Stop in for a beverage and drink in the art! Showing thru October.

Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Bill Lind turns locally sourced and recycled wood into beautiful salad and utility bowls as well as decorative hollow vessels. Josie Powell makes unique rustic chic silver and copper jewelry that reflects the Central Oregon lifestyle. Kelley Salber believes art is a tangible, interactive, invitation into the experience of powerful communication. She hopes her art encourages and inspires others to communicate creatively and live deeply.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Julie Miller says, “My life is horses and horses are my art.” She combines the two passions and creates their portraits as expressions of her love for them. Her preferred media are acrylic paints, graphite or colored pencil, chalk pastels and watercolor.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Michael Wise creates paintings inspired by a wide array of subject matter, but he says landscapes are most magical to him. He enjoys capturing them with oil paints. “There is something about the luminescence and sculptural quality of this medium that enhances the painting process.” His hope is that those who see his work have their own creative inklings satisfied. Rick Thompson is dedicated to finding anything that truly moves him, and uses oil and canvas, brushes & palette knives, color & light, to breathe it into life. James Morris combines photography with abstract elements, blending the familiar with the unknown. By incorporating layers of swirling and swishing patterns, he adds depth and intrigue to his visual compositions. Through his artistic process, he explores the intersection between reality and imagination, inviting viewers to interpret his work through their own unique lens.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Diana Krugle loves to make art that is a bit different from most and that also tests her skills. That is what drew her to the medium of white charcoal on dark backgrounds.

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria

641 SW Cascade Ave.

541-668-6684 • graceandhammer.com

Emily Furgason is a watercolor artist who tries to capture scenes from her favorite Pacific Northwest adventures by painting those fleeting colors that fade so quickly in the ever-changing sunlight. Wendy Wheeler Jacobs creates what can best be described as portraits of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Bill Hunt creates unique bird and owl carvings from locally sourced fence posts and juniper snags. Camille Fitterer is an intuitive energetic & geological artist. She creates sculptures and other works of art pairing her rockhounding treasures with her intuitive energetic connection to Source Energy. She says that the positive vibrations infused within her works radiate out to enhance the owner, their meditative practice and their space with feelings of wellbeing. Henriette Heiny creates intriguing abstract expressions where both shapes and color are unrestrained. Her paintings portray depth, contrast, and vivid color, which stimulate the imagination.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Jennifer Ramerman. As a lifelong amateur photographer, Jennifer recently began using her photos as inspiration for her artwork. Currently, she is working with pastels and fused glass powder paintings.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Jay Lowndes is a retired high school educator who is thrilled to be able to put his long-delayed wood shop talents to good use. He has a knack for creating durable wooden goods such as charcuterie & cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes, picture frames, and business card stands. Custom orders are welcomed. Mary Wonser is a fiber artist working with colorful yarns and fabrics in weaving, sewing, knitting and felting. Trenton Bahr excels at realistic portrait painting. He uses his unrivaled attention to detail to create pieces that resonate with the essence and emotion of cherished memories.