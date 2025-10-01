October First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

Bend // Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Oregon woven arts luminary Dee Ford Potter will be sharing a 58-year retrospective collection, titled A Life Well Woven, at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from through December 7.

Potter’s woven work has exhibited nationally and internationally. “I create woven art inspired by my life experiences,” said the Bend artist, who references rafting the Grand Canyon, serving as an artist ambassador in China, and exhibiting work in Paris as enduring threads of her own journey. “Using traditional and nontraditional materials, skills, techniques and my hands on a loom, I create fine art statement pieces with titles hinting of my internal explorations, leading the viewer to contemplate thoughts not obvious or previously considered.”

A weaver and printmaker since the 1960s, Potter has been an active, guiding member of the state’s weaving community. She founded the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild in 1973, and the Weaving Guilds of Oregon, or WeGO, in 1982 — a statewide organization dedicated to sharing and promoting fiber arts information, resources and education.

For complete Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents the watercolors of Kathleen Kaye. Her passion for the outdoors and the natural world began as a young girl in Minnesota. Now living in Oregon, she is inspired by the beautiful landscapes and wildlife. Kathleen chose watercolor as her medium because of its transparency and luminescence. The layering of color-on-color reflects the play of light on a tree or mountain as they pass through the hours of the day from amber dawn to indigo evening. She views watercolor painting as a personal evolution of interpretation, growth and letting go.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Finding the Light – Temporary Art Installation. Located on the path leading toward the E. L. Wiegand Ponderosa Playscape, Finding the Light stands out among its natural surroundings, much like it did on the desert playa of Nevada. Created by local artist Kevin Necessary, the monolithic sculpture stood at Burning Man in 2024. Visitors walking the trail are encouraged to interact with the colorful shadows as the sun crosses the sky. The art installation is on view at the Museum temporarily.

Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky Career Retrospective now open at High Desert Museum. Place is at the heart of everything artist Joe Feddersen creates. Plateau imagery, such as mountains and animals, is juxtaposed with chain-link fences, high-voltage towers, and power lines. Indigenous themes and contemporary life intertwine on baskets, prints, ceramics and glass.

The new exhibition shares close to 100 pieces from Feddersen’s (b. 1953, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation) prolific career. Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky encompasses four decades of his career, from wall-sized installations to miniatures and baskets.

Closing October 5, the Museum’s exhibit Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature, showcasing how repetition and patterns intertwine in the natural world. The exhibit allows visitors to build their own patterns while an animation creates new fractals right before their eyes. Fractals are never-ending patterns that repeat the same shape at bigger and smaller scales. Fractals in nature appear to humans as messy, even chaotic. Trees grow by branching in every direction; seashells swirl around and around. Mathematicians, artists and naturalists have noticed these patterns for centuries.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio is open every week, Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appt: 805-234-2048.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is pleased to feature the work of Richard D. Sweatt for October’s First Friday Art Walk. After a life spent across the country, from New Jersey to California with time in St. Louis and Chicago, Richard now paints in Bend. A lifelong artist, he studied animation and art history at Cerritos Junior College and California State University, Long Beach. His career in advertising spanned more than 40 years, beginning in production and illustration and leading to roles as art director and color department head. Fifteen years ago, he founded Mouse Images, a studio that blended traditional art with digital work for clients such as CBS, Hughes Aircraft and many agencies and manufacturers, earning him over 40 ADDY Awards. In recent years, Richard has returned fully to fine art, creating oil and acrylic paintings that reflect his thoughtful approach to light, color and subject. His work has been shown in galleries including Avantgarden, Showcase Gallery, Artist’s Eye and the Hillcrest Art Festival.

Alongside Richard’s exhibition, Layor Art is excited to host a special pop-up with Alexx Elder, a Bend-based graphic designer and illustrator whose work is rooted in the outdoors. Inspired by the textures and light of the natural world, Alexx creates prints and fine art pieces that echo experiences of hiking, travel and wildlife. Through layered surfaces and expressive mark-making, their work captures the immediacy of being immersed in the landscape.

We invite you to join us on Friday, October 3, from 5-8pm to meet the artists, explore the new work, and gather with community in downtown Bend.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

High Desert Art League member Elizabeth Haberman is showing Travel Memories, a selection of watercolor paintings representational of favorite trips she has taken to Italy, France and Mexico. Each painting telling a story and eliciting a desire for more information from the viewer. Along with those paintings, she is exhibiting four paintings from her Black and White Watercolor collection of Central Oregon animals in their native habitat. Liz enjoys experimenting with color and with the lack of it as well. Always learning from her mistakes and successes.

Stop by and meet the artist in the Oxford Hotel lobby during the First Friday Art Walk October

3.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art opens Creative Fields October 3, from 5-8pm. We’re presenting an extraordinary exhibit featuring Rebecca Haines, Sandra Pratt and Tyler Swain. Haines portrays animals in a unique and personalized style; she strives to capture the exquisite moments of transcendent awareness and wonder that inspire her work. Pratt’s paintings embody a contemporary impressionist sensibility infused with spontaneity and emotional depth. Her uniquely personal visual language is characterized by bold, expressive strokes that transform ordinary scenes into emotionally resonant compositions. Swain describes his process this way: “I strive to find a balance between chaos and control. I am fascinated with careful rendering by exploring the intricacies of a subject and I love pure abstraction and spontaneous layers of paint.” All three artists will be in attendance for the opening to enjoy the evening’s festivities, engage with viewers and discuss their work. The show will run through the end of October.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

The High Desert Art League (HDAL) presents a group exhibit that will be available through December. The HDAL is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A variety of works in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, encaustic and other media are featured. Premiere Property Group is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. HDAL artists will be on site to greet First Friday visitors October 3, 5-8pm.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In October, Red Chair Gallery showcases abstract acrylic paintings by Michelle Lindblom and oil landscapes by John Runnels. Ceramic sculptures by Joran Traveller and pottery by Alex Gnefkow and Kay Cooper fill the pedestals. Stephanie Stanley also displays her hand-woven scarves and ponchos. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

New member exhibit through October 29 with an artist reception, October 11, 2-4pm. Gallery open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1-4pm.

Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-362-1288 • scalehouse.org

For the Light Within, the debut solo exhibition by Bend-based artist J Long, will be on view at The Annex at Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts through November 2.

For the Light Within presents a new collection of mixed-media works that explore the dynamic interplay between openness and protection, examining how individuals adjust their internal “apertures” in response to the world around them. The work explores how people instinctively regulate emotional openness in response to safety or threat, highlighting this balance as key to connection, resilience and growth.

This exhibition marks a significant milestone in J Long’s emerging career as an artist, following her six-month residency at The Patricia Clark Studio in Bend. After spending the past 15 years as a partner in a landscape architecture firm with her husband, Long returns to her lifelong passion for making art. Her mixed-media work — spanning painting, drawing, ceramics and fiber — explores themes of permeability and boundaries, deeply informed by her background in landscape design. “My practice in landscape architecture has profoundly shaped my approach to art,” she says. “This body of work is a celebration of the joy I find in process-driven, multimedia exploration.” She adds, “I’m incredibly grateful for the Residency in the Patricia Clark Studio and for the opportunity to fully immerse myself in the creative energy of Scalehouse.”

The Annex, a Scalehouse Project, offers local artists a dedicated space to present new work, gain exposure and experience, and build community through arts and cultural events.

Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

High Desert Art League member Helen Brown is exhibiting her watercolor batiks at Touchmark Pilot Butte during the months of October and November. Helen paints on rice paper, which gives her work a distinctively textured appearance.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. opens Gather October 3, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk. Tumalo Art Co. artists interpret the theme Gather in many mediums and sizes of artwork.

Tumalo Art Co. artists love to work within a provocative theme. We gather thoughts, ideas, courage, knowledge, memories. Birds and animals gather stores for the winter and we gather food for the harvest. Friends and family gather. Kids gather for school, and sports and to play. We gather flowers into bouquets. Clouds gather as the weather changes. Birds and animals gather to migrate or stay warm. Raindrops gather into puddles. Expect lots of creative variety within this theme.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents the art of Pat Geer through November 6.

Pat, a self-taught artist, finds inspiration in all she sees. She always loved art and while living on a ranch in Mitchell, Oregon, she found time in the winter months to pursue her interest in oil painting. Through the videos of Bill Alexander and Bob Ross, Pat learned painting techniques and began to create colorful and vivid interpretations of the many subjects in nature that inspire her.

Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable, wooden-wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes, and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you! “Less slivers; more glitter!”

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood polish until its natural character glows! Pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high-quality design and construction including oil-based finish.

Jesica Carleton tells us, “My artistic practice spans a diverse range of media, with a particular focus on mosaic art, where I continually push the boundaries of this traditional medium. I also explore various other forms of expression, including glass fusing, ceramics, polymer clay, and metalwork. The eclectic mix of techniques allows me to experiment with textures, colors and forms, creating works that are as varied as they are innovative. Each medium I work with offers a new challenge and an opportunity to blend traditional methods with contemporary creativity.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Shireen Gastineau creates unique abstracts, nature landscapes and portraits – a wide variety of works via watercolor, oils and photography.

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

405 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

Bill Hunt creates unique wood carvings from recycled fence posts and local juniper trees. See more of Bill’s unique carvings at highdesertcarving.com.

Brad Harrison metal artist, creates rustic and industrial art pieces that blend metal, wood, and laser engraving to tell personalized, handcrafted stories. Each piece is built to last and made with purpose from his shop in Central Oregon. Meet Brad at First Friday Art Walk and see more of his work at bradscustoms.com.

Gary McPherson’s landscape art is always an attempt to capture the beauty of nature in whatever ways are possible to bring awareness of the beauty that is still in the world.

Erin Skeer takes her love for nature using dried flowers, moss, and sticks and preserves them by turning them into beautiful framed wall art.

Rick Thompson says, “After a long career in graphic design, I am now fully dedicated to my first love – painting. My subjects range from landscapes and wildlife to people, machinery, and architecture-anything that sparks my imagination. I blend realism with abstraction, using bold color and expressive brushstrokes to bring energy and life to the canvas. Through my work, I aim to capture the beauty of the everyday and invite viewers to see the world through a fresh perspective.”

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Kathleen Branch’s collection is an exploration of nostalgic designs of a bygone era, her twist in the Mid-Century Modern Movement. See more of Kathleen’s work on Instagram @KathleenBranch_artist.

Dana Tracy-Gibbens is a watercolor artist who finds peace and joy in painting elements of the natural world. Her enjoyment of gardening and outdoor life comes through her art in bright and colorful style.

Julie Wilson creates fun Fall and Halloween crayons, fused glass, Tiny Turtle friends and much more!

SCP – Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Debra Roeder works in pen and ink and hand cuts stones to create beautiful jewelry and knife handles, which she will be highlighting at the First Friday event. Debra is a retired teacher, published author, and Acorn Award recipient works in many media.

Cheryl Graham tells us, “I am an acrylic landscape painter who uses color and brush strokes to capture the beauty of central Oregon.”

Michelle Adams shares, “I photograph the landscapes and night skies that stop me in my tracks – the kind of scenes that make you pause, breathe, and feel connected to nature.”