Dry Canyon Arts Association Wins Oregon Cultural Trust Grant

Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) has been awarded a $34,000 FY26 Cultural Development Award from the Oregon Cultural Trust to assist in funding the remodel of the historic downtown Rogers and Lynch Building at Sixth Street and Deschutes Avenue in Redmond into a new local headquarters for art education and exhibition.

“This grant could not have come at a more crucial time. As you know, construction and remodeling can challenge any budget, but as a nonprofit, this project could not be completed without the help of grants like this,” said Mel Archer, board chair of DCAA.

The Dry Canyon Community Art Center, currently under construction, is scheduled to open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4pm on Friday, December 5 and part of its first First Friday Art Walk celebration. Once up and running, the Art Center will feature opportunities for both DCAA members and non-members to improve their skills, show their artwork, and view and purchase art and artisan gifts.

“The arts, heritage and humanities thrive in every corner of Oregon, and the Oregon Cultural Trust is proud to support this essential work in communities large and small, says Oregon Cultural Trust Board Chair Sean Andries, “In the face of national funding disruptions, we invite all Oregonians to take advantage of our unique cultural tax credit right here at home and help ensure a steady, reliable endowment for culture both now and for generations to come.”

This year the Oregon Cultural Trust will allocate $4.15 million to the County and Tribal Coalitions, the Statewide Partners and the Cultural Development Grant Program. The grant process is highly competitive; more than 200 Oregon cultural non-profits submitted grant applications to the Cultural Development Grant program.

