Old Mill Holiday Happenings

HIDDEN TREASURES IN THE OLD MILL DISTRICT FROM TUMALO ART CO.

Old Mill District visitors have the opportunity to win a holiday ornament handcrafted by a local artist by participating in a challenge hosted by Tumalo Art Co. Inspired by the gallery’s December exhibit, Where in the World, Tumalo Art Co. will release clues on social media every Monday, Wednesday and Friday as to where in the Old Mill District you might find the Red X. Find weekly clues and more information at facebook.com/tumaloartco.



JEWELRY TRENDS NOTICED DURING THE PANDEMIC: TREASURING THE BIG AND SMALL MOMENTS

The team at Saxon’s Fine Jewelers in the Old Mill District has noticed a variety of trends emerging this year as customers shift their focus to embracing family and memories:

Shoppers are increasingly interested in supporting socially conscious brands and are shopping earlier than ever before.

Customers want to commemorate big and small memories in a variety of ways like stacking, the practice of adding new rings or bracelets to ones currently being worn.

The desire to choose a piece that could become a potential family heirloom is greater than in previous years.

The team has noticed an increased desire for the creator stories behind the jewelry.

EXPERIENTIAL GIFT IDEA: CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS FROM CONFLUENCE FLY SHOP

Confluence Fly Shop offers a variety of classes and workshops for everyone from beginners to advanced anglers:

Fly Fishing 101 is the best way to start a new hobby on the right foot, and makes a great gift for anyone looking for an introduction to the fundamental skills of success in fly fishing.

Spey casting clinics make a perfect pair for those gifting a new rod this holiday season; attendees will fine-tune their casting skills on the water.



ONE WEEKEND LEFT TO SEE SANTA IN THE OLD MILL DISTRICT

Santa is stopping by the Old Mill District once more this Christmas season to pick up wish lists and letters from the children of Bend. With a little help from some friends, Santa will be driven through the shopping area in the back of a pickup truck. Spectators are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing between one another while waving to Santa.

Say hello to Santa on the following dates:

Friday, December 18 at 1pm

Saturday, December 19 at 1pm



