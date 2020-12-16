Quality Wine, Quality Music — A Perfect Pairing!

The Sunriver Music Festival has some exciting December events happening.

HOLIDAY CHEERS WINE SALE

With so many cancelled concerts and events this year, we are overstocked on wine. Know what that means? Central Oregon friends, you can stock up on gifts while supporting the Festival! Visit sunrivermusic.org/wine to see the options for sweet gift packages as well as individual bottle sales and more. Free delivery is available in Bend and Sunriver.

SERIES: GET TO KNOW YOUR FESTIVAL

Get to Know Your Festival #1: Meet Maestro Brett Mitchell

Get to Know Your Festival #2: Meet Maestro Kelly Kuo

Each Get to Know Your Festival story will be shared at sunrivermusic.org/announcements and with all the local media and on our facebook and instagram pages. More to come!

Speaking of the Maestro…

Both Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell are actively sharing music and would love to share it with YOU, too! Ways to tune in this very week:

KELLY KUO: THIS SATURDAY, Maestro Kuo conducts the Oregon Mozart Players in NOËL. Click here for details and tickets.

BRETT MITCHELL: THIS TUESDAY, Maestro Mitchell at the piano with soprano Angela Mitchell in Christmas with the Mitchells.

TRADITIONS CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Last weekend, 120 friends joined in a new way of experiencing LIVE music…safe and cozy at home…for 2020’s Traditions Christmas Concert featuring Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer! Click here for some images of that beautiful event live-streamed from the Sunriver Resort Great Hall.

A GOOD TIME TO JOIN

Sunriver Music Festival is known for over four decades of leadership in running a fiscally sound, well-managed classical music festival for Central Oregon residents and visitors. Membership is vital, now more than ever, to the Festival’s future success. Click here to start or renew or enhance your Friend of the Festival membership to help sustain the Sunriver Music Festival into the 44th season and beyond. Read on for some kind truth about the musical magic YOUR membership helps create!

