Only a Month until Heart of Country Summer Music Festival

Heart of Country is back and better than ever! Keep scrolling to learn more about the lineup at this free, family-friendly event!

Heart of Country Summer Music Festival is a free, family-friendly outdoor charity concert which raises money for foster and at-risk youth. Proceeds from the event go directly towards funding AFFEC’s 13 core programs, including the Adoption Agency, Matching Assistance Program, Host Home Youth Homelessness program, at-risk youth mentorship and child recruitment services.

Join us from 11am to 5pm at the EMU Green in Eugene, Oregon for an afternoon of food, dance, music and more. Featuring an artisan marketplace, beer garden, line dancing, a raffle and more! Admission is free, with a recommended $10 donation at the gate.

2022’s Lineup

Jobe Woosley and Co.

Oregon-born Folk-Americana, with silky harmonies and lyrics that cut right through pop culture and take you to the heart of what really matters.

Pitchwood

Pitchwood is a home grown band with an eclectic range of sounds and powerful harmonies. Rooted in folk rock, their sound has grown into a dancing robot tree of gilly flower poppies. Not sure what that means? Come out and party like a folk star!

James Manning the Third

James Manning is a Eugene-born country artist and comedian who was raised on country music. Manning is second generation singer/songwriter of country music, and plays his father’s tunes, classic country covers and a handful of originals. When he’s not performing outlaw country, Manning does stand-up comedy: his self-declared addiction.

Copper Ridge Band

Copper Ridge strives to keep it real. Always upbeat, always with a driving, danceable rhythm, the term “outlaw country” was adopted by the band to define the mix of old country, new country and rock’ n roll flavored country that fills their set lists. Copper Ridge is not just a “band,” they are a “family,” and this love of what they do conveys to the audience and friends they make at every show.

Outlaw Shine

Outlaw Shine is an outlaw country band with roots from local country families. They love their country roots, and keep old country and progressive country alive. They are known for their energy and ability to keep the room dancing and energized.

Schedule

Raffle & Silent Auction

Not Local? Here’s Three Other Ways to Get Involved!

Support The Cause

There are over 410,000 children in foster care on any given day in the United States. Over a third of them are eligible for adoption, yet will wait an average of four years to find an adoptive family. Help us make foster care truly only temporary, and consider donating today.

Donate Here

Support the Bands

Can’t make the show, but want to feel like you’re there? Check out prior year’s performances on the AFFEC Youtube channel!

Visit Youtube

Support Our Other Events

A Family For Every Child at the Eugene Emeralds!

September 3, 2022

A Family For Every Child will be the Community Spotlight at the September 3rd Eugene Emeralds game against the Everett AquaSox! Join us at PK Park in Eugene for a memorable game (with a unique superhero themed twist) and support foster youth.

Click here fore more information.

A Family For Every Child’s Second Annual Stream-a-Thon!

October 7-9

We’re so excited to announce that our second annual Stream-a-Thon will be held on October 7-9. Tune in to Facebook, Youtube and Twitch to watch dozens of streamers play your favorite games for a great cause. Stay tuned for a complete schedule!

