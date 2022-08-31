First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival Returns

Art in Action Avenue & Cornhole for Kids Tourney Highlight Bend’s Iconic Fall Festival

One of Downtown Bend’s largest events of the year is an annual tradition celebrating the best of the autumn season with art, food, music and family fun for everyone. The 2022 First Interstate Bank Fall Festival kicks off Friday evening September 30 and continues through Sunday, October 2 and there’s simply no better way to welcome in sweater weather!

A full weekend of fall fun is planned, including over 80 artisans and craftspeople displaying their beautiful handiwork, design and artistry in the heart of downtown plus an Art in Action Avenue with live demonstrations; a Harvest Market teeming with seasonal, local produce; PNW wines and epicurean treats to sample; a family play zone with everything from pumpkin painting to a bounce house; the Soul Collective area with clothing, accessories and home goods exhibiting; a Kids Harvest Run on Saturday at Troy Field; live music from a variety of genres all weekend long; and a Cornhole for Kids Tourney benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend.

“Celebrating community through arts, crafts, culture and cuisine is so special to us, and First Interstate is proud to serve as a long-time supporter of the Fall Festival,” said Cameronne Mosher, First Interstate Market president in Bend. “We honor and celebrate the small business owners and artisans who bring this annual event to life and encourage everyone to pop by to enjoy the festivities and fun.”

This year’s Art in Action Avenue in Brooks Alley is a unique opportunity to see stunning art come to life as artists will be caught in the act of creating their magic. Festival attendees will be able to explore this gigantic outdoor art studio where printmakers bring big art to life right on the street and clay sculptors transform lumps of clay into stunning pottery while local painters will create beautiful live paintings in a dynamic interactive demonstration.

Another interactive addition to this year’s festival is the Cornhole for Kids Tourney on Saturday at 11am benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. CEO Bess Goggins says the club is thrilled to be part of this year’s Fall Festival. “We’ve dreamed of hosting an inaugural cornhole tournament in 2022 to benefit our mission to create safe, engaging spaces for kids at the Club, and thanks to First Interstate Bank and Lay It Out Events, our tournament will be on Minnesota in the middle of so much fun and energy. We couldn’t be happier to partner and collaborate with our community in this way!”

Teams of two can enter to play in the tournament by downloading the Scorholio app.

Live music kicks off Friday at 5:30pm with The Roof Rabbits, a three-piece punk band from Bend. Other musical acts taking the stage throughout the weekend include Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead featuring Ike Willis and members of Yak Attack, the musical collective Jay Si Proof from Portland, the Rock & Soul Dance Party with Mitch & the Melody Makers, the famous left-coast string band Hot Buttered Rum, Upstate New York’s funky four-piece jam band The Hasbens, Cascade School of Music student performances, among others.

There is no charge to attend the Bend Fall Festival’s three days of live music and family fun although vendors and organized activities within the festival, such as the Kids Harvest Run, require tickets. More information is available online at bendfallfestival.com, including applications to be a vendor or volunteer at this year’s event.

Stay tuned to our website for Oktoberfest activities happening downtown during the festival this year!

bendfallfestival.com • layitoutevents.com