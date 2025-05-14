OPA Introduces Teen Cast with Newsies

Following the success of its youth cast debut, Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) announces its Brava group’s first all-teen show, Newsies, June 14-22 at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave. Tickets are $14 or $48 for a family four-pack.

“Newsies is the benchmark musical of teen sweat and spirit – backflips, fist fights, tap numbers on tables, ripping apart newspapers page by page (thanks Bend Bulletin), romance, and hardly a slow song in sight,” said Director Jonathan Shepherd. “The show is a roller coaster – It’s also one of several musicals that we esteem so highly we won’t touch it unless we’re sure we can do it justice.”

The award-winning musical, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name. It is a fictionalized account of the real-life newsboys’ strike of 1899, set in turn-of-the-century New York City. The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with artist dreams, and his ragtag band of young newsboys, in a David and Goliath battle of ideals, courage and endurance. When publishing tycoons William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer raise distribution prices, Jack rallies the newsies to strike for better conditions.

Newsies tells the perfect youth-empowering story that every youth-empowering theatre company is all about already,” Shepherd said. “It’s gripping; it’s inspiring, and it’s just plain fun!”

That fun will certainly be felt by a passionate cast of 50 youth from across Central Oregon, including numerous friendships that have been formed through years of growth with OPA, as well as some very enthusiastic newcomers. Many participants have been with OPA since it evolved into a theater group and thus have performed in six or more shows. This year they’re enjoying a new studio space and age brackets that up the stakes for these veterans to showcase their passion.

“This monster of a show is devouring our lives, our choreographers, costumers, directors, but still we can’t match these kids’ zeal,” said Shepherd. “OPA is a community theatre. This is nobody’s elective. Every actor is here because they specifically want to be here for OPA and for Newsies. And this new Brava cast, 50 strong, is setting the new bar for themselves. None of us knows quite what to expect by opening night. If you want to see for yourself, expect to see a cast that’s been taught for years how to restrain and channel their energy, that’s finally given a show with no restraint.”

Like all OPA plays, the production is a parent and community collaboration, featuring custom sets, props and costumes. In addition to the show, souvenirs, candy grams to send to cast members, and a silent auction will take place in the lobby.

For tickets or more information, please visit ovationpa.com.

Show Details

APPROXIMATE RUN TIME: Two hours, 30 minutes Directed by Jonathan Shepherd

WHAT: Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) Brava presents Newsies

WHO:

Director: Jonathan Shepherd Co-Director: Vreyah Palmantier

Choreographers: Amy Marsden, Daisy Marsden Show Coordinator: Andrea Garner

Music: Alan Menken Lyrics: Jack Feldman Book: Harvey Fierstein

WHEN:

6:30pm Saturday, June 14

3pm Sunday, June 15

6:30pm Thursday, June 19

6:30pm Friday, June 20

6:30pm Saturday, June 21

3pm Sunday, June 22

WHERE:

Ridgeview High School

4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

TICKETS:

$14; $48 for a four-pack

About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in their distinction as a homeschool theater, but all are welcome. In 2025, OPA launched a new age-division structure: OPA Debut, for 8-12-year-olds, OPA Brava for those 13-18, OPA Forte for 14-18, and OPA Encore for 15 and up. OPA participants span from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra.

