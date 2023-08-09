Open Garden Day at Hollinshead Park

(Photo courtesy COMGA)

The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, presents the Hollinshead Community Garden and Waterwise Garden Open Garden Day. See the variety of what can be grown in Central Oregon and learn from experts and fellow gardeners.

Activities include tours of the community garden plots and the waterwise demonstration garden, insect displays, sales of row cover and soil thermometers, information tables staffed by City of Bend water conservation experts and OSU Extension Master Food Preservers, and a free plant clinic to get answers from Master Gardeners for your gardening questions.

Details:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Times: 9am-12pm

Location: Hollishead Park, 1235 NE Jones Rd., Bend.

Cost: FREE

For questions, please contact Cheryl Hinerman at communityed@gocomga.com.

