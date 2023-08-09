Tickets Now Available!

We are thrilled to announce that seats and tables for our Flannel & Frost Fundraiser are now available for purchase!

Join us for an unforgettable evening of giving, entertainment, and camaraderie. You’ll be alongside our community champions and Board of Directors, all coming together to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. You’ll have a chance to win incredible silent and live auction items, hear inspiring stories from Club families, and learn what a difference our programming makes to the youth in our community!

Your night will include a delectable family-style dinner from the renowned Bleu Bite and a full bar that caters to all your beverage preferences.

Thank you again for your unwavering support, and we look forward to having you join us at this special event.

For additional information, please contact Alice@BGCBend.org

