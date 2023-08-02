Opening Classical Concert This Saturday

The 2023 Sunriver Music Festival opens this weekend with a full stage featuring Maestro Brett Mitchell, the orchestra of professional musicians from throughout the country, and the region’s first-class choral ensemble — the Central Oregon Mastersingers.

Classical Concert I

Saturday, August 5 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Central Oregon Mastersingers

MOZART Ave verum corpus

MOZART Regina coeli

MOZART Symphony No. 38, “Prague”

R. STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

6:30-7pm — Pre-Concert Talk: Brett Mitchell with Christian Clark, director of Central Oregon Mastersingers and member of Sunriver Music Festival Board of Trustees

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under, $25

Upcoming Concerts

led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Pops Concert

Monday, August 7 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning themes from your favorite movies and musicals, including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Wicked and more!

Classical Concert II

Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

William Hagen, violin

MILHAUD La création du monde

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk: Brett Mitchell with Rhett Bender, featured alto sax in the Milhaud and member of Sunriver Music Festival Board of Trustees

Classical Concert III

Monday, August 14 at 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Kathryn Mueller, soprano

COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches

BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915

MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4

6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk: Brett Mitchell with Yi Zhao, concertmaster

Discover the Symphony

Tuesday, August 15 at 3pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Instrument petting zoo opens at 1:30pm; concert starts at 3pm

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra.

Solo Piano Concert with Andrew von Oeyen

Tuesday, August 15 at 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

The iconic Great Hall sets the scene for a solo performance from pianist Andrew von Oeyen. The evening features an “Angels & Demons” themed program with music from J.S. Bach, Liszt, Saint-Saëns, Messiaen and more.

