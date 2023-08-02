Opening Classical Concert This Saturday

The 2023 Sunriver Music Festival opens this weekend with a full stage featuring Maestro Brett Mitchell, the orchestra of professional musicians from throughout the country, and the region’s first-class choral ensemble — the Central Oregon Mastersingers.
Classical Concert I
Saturday, August 5 at 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Central Oregon Mastersingers
MOZART Ave verum corpus
MOZART Regina coeli
MOZART Symphony No. 38, “Prague”
R. STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme
6:30-7pm — Pre-Concert Talk: Brett Mitchell with Christian Clark, director of Central Oregon Mastersingers and member of Sunriver Music Festival Board of Trustees
Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under, $25
Upcoming Concerts
led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell
Pops Concert
Monday, August 7 at 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano
Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning themes from your favorite movies and musicals, including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Wicked and more!
Classical Concert II
Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
William Hagen, violin
MILHAUD La création du monde
BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1
BRAHMS Symphony No. 3
6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk: Brett Mitchell with Rhett Bender, featured alto sax in the Milhaud and member of Sunriver Music Festival Board of Trustees
Classical Concert III
Monday, August 14 at 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Kathryn Mueller, soprano
COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches
BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915
MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4
6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk: Brett Mitchell with Yi Zhao, concertmaster
Discover the Symphony
Tuesday, August 15 at 3pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Instrument petting zoo opens at 1:30pm; concert starts at 3pm
This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra.
Solo Piano Concert with Andrew von Oeyen
Tuesday, August 15 at 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
The iconic Great Hall sets the scene for a solo performance from pianist Andrew von Oeyen. The evening features an “Angels & Demons” themed program with music from J.S. Bach, Liszt, Saint-Saëns, Messiaen and more.
