Opening Night

What am I About to Hear?

Pre-Concert Talks

Before each of the four classical concerts (Aug 10, 15, 18, 21), ticketholders are invited to join Maestro Mitchell in the concert hall at 6:30 p.m. for a brief and enlightening pre-concert talk.

In this short video, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell previews the four classical concerts.

The Next Generation of Musicians

Masterclasses

A masterclass is your chance to be a “fly on the wall” as advanced young music students learn some secrets from international award-winning pianist Dmytro Choni and from acclaimed mezzo-soprano Jacalyn Kreitzer.

Piano Masterclass: August 16, 1:30pm, Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Vocal Masterclass: August 19, 1:30pm, Sunriver Community Bible Church

sunrivermusic.org