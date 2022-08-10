Lost in Place Writing Workshop Starts September 8

Lost in Place, a writing workshop, September 8-11, is now open for reservations. The workshop, presented by the High Desert Museum and Writing Ranch, will be held at PLAYA, an artists’ and scientists’ residency campus in Summer Lake, Oregon. High desert poet and writer Ellen Waterston will lead the writing intensive, which will include daily generative writing sessions informed by morning field trips and evening discussions led by Jon Nelson, Curator of Wildlife at the High Desert Museum, and noted archaeologist Dennis Jenkins, Field School Director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History Museum/University of Oregon. Cost of the workshop is $750 which includes lodging, lunch and dinner.

For more information, contact the Writing Ranch .

Reserve at this link on the High Desert Museum website.

The workshop starts Thursday evening, September 8, and concludes midday Sunday, September 11. The weekend will focus on returning both established and emerging poetry and prose writers to the page with renewed commitment and inspiration. This is the second consecutive year Lost in Place has been offered.

The workshop is a component of the High Desert Museum’s literary series and its commitment to strengthening and supporting the literary arts and humanities in the High Desert region.

