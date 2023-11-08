Opening Reception Celebrates The Museum at Warm Springs 30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit

(Big Brother (side purse made with beads and leather) by Marjorie Kalama. Honorable Mention | Photo by David McMechan)

The Museum at Warm Springs will celebrate the public opening of the 30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit on Wednesday, November 8. Everyone is invited to a reception at 5:30pm at The Museum (2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs). The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The exhibit — the final signature program celebrating The Museum’s 30th anniversary (1993-2023) — showcases the immense talent and artistic excellence of Warm Springs adult and youth Tribal members. The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné). Selected artworks are available for sale with a 20 percent commission going toward The Museum.

Upcoming Museum Closures

Saturday, November 11 — Veterans Day

Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 — Thanksgiving Holiday and Warm Springs Tribal Holiday

Sunday, December 24 — Christmas Eve

Monday, December 25 — Christmas Day

Sunday, December 31 — New Year’s Eve

Monday, January 1, 2024 — New Year’s Day

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, ten percent discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and has been celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2023 with special exhibits, public programs and events. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 12pm and 1-5pm. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Phone: (541) 553-3331.

museumatwarmsprings.org