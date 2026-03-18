Oregon Arts Commission Announces New Leadership for 2026

((Left) Jason Holland, (Right) Jenny Stadler)

The Oregon Arts Commission is pleased to announce the election of Jason Holland as the new Commission Chair and Jenny Stadler as Vice Chair. The leadership transition, finalized during the Commission’s December 2025 meeting, officially takes effect this month.

As the Commission enters this new chapter, it extends its deepest gratitude to outgoing Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes and Vice Chair David Harrelson. Their outstanding leadership over the past two years has been instrumental in advancing the Commission’s mission to support and elevate the arts across the state. Ganesan-Forbes will soon roll off the board while Harrelson will continue to serve as a commissioner.

Jason Holland brings two decades of arts nonprofit experience to his role as Chair. He currently serves as the executive director of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, where he oversees the Newport Performing Arts and Visual Arts Centers. With a background in instrumental music, vocal performance and theater direction, Holland’s leadership is informed by both administrative expertise and artistic practice. He also serves on several boards, including the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County. His term on the Commission expires March 4, 2028.

Jenny Stadler, Vice Chair, transitioned from a career in academia and psychology to the arts sector in 2013, driven by a lifelong passion for choral music and theater. Most recently, she served as the executive director of PHAME Academy (2017-2024), where she championed equitable arts access for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A consultant and active member of the Choral Arts Ensemble of Portland, Stadler brings a unique perspective on inclusivity and long-range planning to the Vice Chair position. Her term expires June 30, 2028.

“The arts are the heartbeat of Oregon’s communities,” Holland said. “I am honored to serve alongside Jenny and our fellow Commissioners as we continue to expand access to creative expression and support the vital work of artists and organizations across our state.”

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, arts programs and funding for nonprofits and artists through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, establish policies and provide advisory support for public investment in the arts. The Arts Commission is part of Business Oregon in recognition of the vital role the arts play in supporting the economies, educational opportunities and vibrancy of communities throughout the state.

The Arts Commission is supported with funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts and the Oregon Cultural Trust.

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