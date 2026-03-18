ETC Presents Into the Breeches!

(Graphic courtesy of Ellipse Theatre Community)

Ellipse Theatre Community (ETC) is proud to announce its upcoming touring production of Into the Breeches! by acclaimed playwright George Brant, directed by Juliah Rae. The production will tour across Central Oregon from April 10 through May 2, bringing this uplifting and timely comedy to audiences throughout the region. With its vibrant blend of humor, history, and heartfelt storytelling, Into the Breeches! promises to be a highlight of Central Oregon’s spring arts season.

Set in 1942, Into the Breeches! tells the inspiring and laugh-out-loud story of a group of women who take over a struggling theater company after the men of the troupe leave to serve in World War II. Determined to keep the stage lights on, they set out to produce an ambitious all-female Shakespeare season despite limited experience, clashing personalities, and the many challenges of wartime America. What unfolds is a witty and moving exploration of resilience, friendship, and the transformative power of the arts.

The ensemble cast features Shallom Johnson, Barbara Rich, Stephanie Smith, Victoria Schaad, Annie Tappouni, Bob Cutter, Michael Coffman, and Laura Lee Coffman. Together, this talented group brings depth, humor, and authenticity to a story that feels both historically grounded and strikingly relevant today.

Director Juliah Rae shares, “This play is about community, courage, and finding your voice especially in moments of uncertainty. It’s funny, moving, and incredibly timely. Audiences will see themselves reflected in these characters and leave feeling inspired.”

Performances run April 10 through May 2 at venues throughout Central Oregon. For tour stops, performance times, and ticket information, visit Ellipse Theatre Community’s website or follow ETC on social media.

Don’t miss this joyful celebration of perseverance, passion, and the enduring magic of live theatre.

Into the Breeches

Ellipse Theatre Community presents Into the Breeches! by George Brant, directed by Juliah Rae, touring Central Oregon April 10–May 2. Set in 1942, this witty and heartfelt comedy follows a group of women who take over a struggling theater company when the men leave for World War II. Determined to keep the stage alive, they launch an ambitious all-female Shakespeare season in a joyful celebration of resilience and community.

Written by George Brant

Directed by Juliah Rae

Produced and Presented by Ellipse Theatre Community

Open Space Event Studios, Bend

220 Northeast Lafayette Avenue, Bend

April 10 – May 2 (select dates)

Friday, April 10 – 7pm

Saturday, April 11 – 2pm & 7pm

Redmond – High Desert Music Hall

818 Southwest Forest Avenue, Redmond

Sunday, April 12 – 2pm & 7pm

Sunriver – Sunriver Christian Fellowship

18139 Cottonwood Road, Sunriver

Saturday, April 18 – 2pm

La Pine – Activity Center

16450 Victory Way, La Pine

Sunday, April 19 – 2pm

Sisters – Sister Firehouse Community Hall

301 South Elm Street, Sisters

Saturday, April 25 – 2pm & 7pm

Prineville – Bowman Museum

*donation only

246 North Main Street, Prineville

Sunday, April 26 – 2pm

Bend – Unity Community Central Oregon

63645 Scenic Dr., Bend

Saturday, May 3 – 2pm & 7pm

Tickets: $22.94 online / $20 at the door

bendticket.com/organizations/ellipse-theatre-community

etcbend.org