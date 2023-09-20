Oregon-Based Viking Author Celebrates Ten Years of Authorship

(Photos courtesy of C.J. Adrien)

C.J. Adrien, author of Viking-themed novels, and co-host of the well-known Vikingology Podcast, celebrates ten years since the publication of his first novel.

Oregon-based author C.J. Adrien is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of the publication of his first Viking-themed historical novel, first published on September 13th, 2013. Since that publication, he has gone on to publish six more books, including three Amazon bestsellers, and one award-winner (The Lords of the Wind). His novels are also published in French under the publisher Vent-des-Lettres in Western France. The anniversary has been cause for some reflection on the past ten years of trials and successes.

“TEN YEARS, MAN! TEN! Where have you been?” C.J. Adrien wrote for the online publication Substack recently, quoting from the movie Gross Pointe Blank. “Where a high school reunion reflects on the end of a right of passage, the milestone I celebrate today — a decade since I published my first book — reflects on a new beginning.”

Earlier this year, Adrien launched a new podcast with co-host Terri Barnes, professor of Viking history at PCC and PSU, called Vikingology: The Art and Science of the Viking Age. Adrien and Barnes share three critical similarities: they both live in Oregon, they share a fascination with the Viking Age, and they share the same birthday. What are two Viking Virgos meant to do? Start a podcast, of course! Since the launch of the podcast, they have had such esteemed guests as Dr. Judith Jesch, Dr. Jesse Byock, Dr. Ben Raffield, Dr. Matthew Ponesse. Dr. Davide Zori, Dr. Leszek Gardela, and Prof. Peter Konieczny, all of them leading scholars in the field of Viking archeology and history.

C.J. Adrien wrote a reflection on the past ten years on his substack page, available free to the public.

About C.J. Adrien:

C.J. Adrien is a bestselling and award-winning author of Viking historical fiction novels with a passion for Viking history. His Saga of Hasting the Avenger series was inspired by research conducted in preparation for a doctoral program in early medieval history as well as his admiration for historical fiction writers such as Ken Follett and Bernard Cornwell. He is also a published historian on the subject of Vikings, with articles featured in historical journals such as L’Association des Amis de Noirmoutier, in France. His novels and expertise have earned him invitations to speak at several international events, including the International Medieval Congress at the University of Leeds, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), conferences on Viking history in France, among others.

