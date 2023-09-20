“Know Stars” this October with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

A “ring of fire” will pass through the sky on October 14 making for a partial solar eclipse in our region. Stargazers can learn about the eclipse as Deschutes Public Library delves into “Know Stars” this October. Discuss the scale, age and content of the universe and explore the cosmos at the Hopservatory. Lend your voice to favorite sing-alongs from the ‘60s onwards. Take part in star-based creative writing exercises and get crafty with a simple embroidery kit. Attend an eclipse watch party and go interplanetary for a show among the stars for kids with the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Constellation Embroidery*

Are your eyes on the stars and your head in the clouds for the upcoming annular solar eclipse? Channel that energy into making a simple embroidered project using guidance from Creativebug and supplies from the library. This program is intended for tweens and teens ages 9-14. Registration recommended to ensure supplies are available.

Cooking with a Community Star at Arome*

Meet a local star from the Redmond City Council. Councilor Clifford Evelyn and Alex Shultz, retail manager at Arome, work side-by-side to prepare a seasonable meal and create some smiles in the process. Registration required.

Wednesday, October 4 • 5:30pm Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

The Sun, the Moon, and Eclipses — Oh My!

Observe awesome astronomical photos from the Hubble telescope and Pine Mountain Observatory, and hear about our celestial neighbors, the moon and the sun, and how they’ll interact during the upcoming eclipse.

Wednesday, October 4 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Thursday, October 5 • 1pm Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

Planetarium Exploration at High Desert Music Hall*

Join the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory for an interpreter-led tour of the solar system in their inflatable planetarium. Explore the constellations and then blast off and learn about the planets of our solar system. Registration required. Intended for children ages 7+ and their caregiver.

Thursday, October 12 • 11am High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

Eclipse Watch Party

Enjoy the annular solar eclipse on the La Pine Library’s lawn. The eclipse will start at 8:05 a.m., where the edge of the sun remains visible as a bright ring around the moon. Limited, free solar viewing glasses will be available at this event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, October 14 • 8am La Pine Library | 16425 1st Street, La Pine

Our Place Amongst the Stars

The universe is a vast place, filled with an amazing variety of objects. Travel to the edge of the universe with local astrophysicist Ronald Polidan to discuss its scale, age and contents.

Saturday, October 14 • 3pm Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

Sunday, October 15 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

A View of the Cosmos at the Worthy Brewing Hopservatory*

Explore the cosmos with knowledgeable docents at the Hopservatory. Splendor at the stars through the eyepiece of a 16-inch research-grade telescope to discover distant galaxies, planets, nebulae, star clusters, and more. Registration required.

Monday, October 16 • 7pm Worthy Brewing Hopservatory | 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend

Monday, October 16 • 8pm Worthy Brewing Hopservatory | 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend

Sensational Songs from the Past

Tap your toes to timeless tunes spanning the 1960s to present day. The Song Collectors perform a wide variety of musical genres using an array of instruments guaranteed to make you want to sign your heart out with them.

Tuesday, October 24 • 12pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

