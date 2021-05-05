Oregon Music Hall of Fame 2021 College Scholarship Applications Due May 15

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame is pleased to remind all of you that applications for our college scholarship program are available with a final deadline of May 15. Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring 2021 from an Oregon high school and continuing to college in the fall of 2021 with a major or minor in music. We strive to inspire the continuing higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses so that these music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.

Thanks to the generous contributions of Portland’s top insurance agency, EPB&B (eighth year in a row), our scholarships rose from $1,000 each to $2,500 each (four total) for 2021. Thank you also to KNRK/94.7 FM for contributing to our Music Education assemblies in the Oregon K-8 schools and college scholarships and to KGON-FM for generous support as well.

Last year’s winners include:

Taylor Youn, Cello, Lakeridge High School ( youtu.be/b9ig8h5FvPU )

Nicholas Weathers, Clarinet, McNary High School in Keizer ( youtu.be/K8_hZH-Qh70 )

Avery Hsieh, Violin, Corvallis High School ( youtu.be/j6pN78Q7-Is )

Isabella Morill, Piano/French Horn/Composition Warrenton High School ( youtu.be/MjaOmEyxz7U )

Any questions may be emailed to: info@omhof.org or please take a look at our website at: omhof.org, where an online version of the application is available.

All items must be mailed together in order to qualify to:

Oregon Music Hall of Fame

PO Box 82173,

Portland, OR 97282

Oregon Music Hall of Fame Organizational Mission Statement: The Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) is a nonprofit organization that was created to help preserve Oregon’s unique musical heritage. Our focus is to recognize and promote the legacy of exceptional Oregon musicians of the past, promote promising new Oregon musicians of today and to enrich Oregon Music Education programs in order to train our musicians of tomorrow.

omhof.org