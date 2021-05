(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Concerts)

It’s our first new concert announcement of the year!

Indie folk rockers Lord Huron will make their Les Schwab Amphitheater debut on Sunday, September 26 with special guest Allison Ponthier.

General on sale for tickets starts Friday, May 7 at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at BendConcerts.com.

