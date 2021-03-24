Oregon’s Poet Laureate Headlines Month of Verse at COCC

(Anis Mojgani | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Community College)

Anis Mojgani, a two-time National Poetry Slam champion, winner of the International World Cup Poetry Slam and Oregon’s current poet laureate, is headlining Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) National Poetry Month celebration. From 6:30-8pm on Wednesday, April 7, Mojgani will give a virtual reading of select poems followed by a student-facilitated Q&A. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required. COCC will also offer poetry fans a collaborative workshop, recorded readings from college staff — posted each Tuesday and Thursday of the month — and other verse-themed activities as part of the online celebration at cocc.edu/poetry-month/2021, where all registration for the free events takes place.

Portland-based Mojgani has served as Oregon’s tenth poet laureate since last April. In addition to his acclaim on the poetry slam stage, the poet has performed at universities, festivals and for the United Nations. A trained comic book artist, he has published five books of poetry, had his work featured on HBO and National Public Radio, and designed commissions for the Getty Museum and Peabody Essex Museum.

