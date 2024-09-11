OSU-Cascades’ Outdoor Showing of Disney’s Encanto, Arts Activities Celebrate Bend’s Welcoming Week

(Artwork courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Oregon State University – Cascades will host an outdoor, family movie event featuring the award-winning, animated film Encanto on September 27 to celebrate the City of Bend’s Welcoming Week and Mes de la Cultura Celebration or Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event starts at 6pm. Attendees can join in traditional Hispanic heritage-based activities in Edward J. Ray Hall. Attendees will also learn about campus expansion efforts, including the Student Success Center currently under construction and anticipated to open to students in January.

The movie screening will begin at 7pm in the Oval Green.

Activities include making crafts that are popular in some Hispanic communities such as calaveras or “sugar skulls” used for treats and decorations during celebrations; papel picado or intricate perforated paper designs that are hung as banners during festivals; Mexican paper flowers; and piñatas. Participants can also join in a card game of chance called Lotería.

Encanto premiered in 2021 and follows a multigenerational Colombian family whose members each have magical gifts that they use to help their rural community, until daughter Mirabel Madrigal learns she didn’t receive the gifts. The film was praised for its cultural fidelity and won Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. The film will be shown in English with Spanish language subtitles.

Attendees may bring blankets and low lawn chairs for the film viewing.

The first 200 attendees to arrive will each receive a gift bag that celebrates the 2024 Mes de la Cultura theme, “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.”

The movie viewing and activities were funded through a sponsorship from the city.

Learn more at OSUcascades.edu/community-connect.

For questions and for accommodations for disabilities contact 541-322-3100 or events@osucascades.edu.

About OSU-Cascades:

Oregon State University’s campus in Bend brings higher education to Central Oregon, the fastest growing region in the state. Surrounded by mountains, forest and high desert, OSU-Cascades is a highly innovative campus of a top-tier land grant research university, offering small classes that accelerate faculty-student mentoring and experiential learning. Degree programs meet industry and economic needs in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, natural ecosystems, health and wellness, and arts and sciences, and prepare students for tomorrow’s challenges. OSU-Cascades is expanding to serve 3,000 to 5,000 students, building a 128-acre campus with net-zero goals.

osucascades.edu

What:

An outdoor, family movie event featuring the award-winning, animated film Encanto. The event includes Hispanic heritage-based craft activities and celebrates the City of Bend’s Welcoming Week and Mes de la Cultura or Hispanic Heritage Month.

When:

6pm, September 27

Where:

Edward J. Ray Hall and the Oval Green on the Oregon State University – Cascades campus

Cost:

The event is free and made possible with a sponsorship from the City of Bend.

Info:

OSUcascades.edu/community-connect