Our Year in Review

By

This year, our community showed up in powerful ways — and we’re proud to share some of the impact we made together.

Gallery & Exhibitions

  • 23 artists featured across diverse disciplines
  • 4,300+ visitors engaged
  • Over 50% of featured artists were BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled, femme, and emerging artists

Pat Clark Studio Program

  • 4 artists received six months of free studio space
  • Ongoing professional development through studio visits and 1:1 mentorship

Arts Education

  • 450+ students received free arts education
  • 250 students attended Bend Design
  • 1,000+ people connected directly with artists through talks, workshops, and visits

None of this happens without our artists, students, supporters, and partners. Thank you for helping us build a more inclusive, accessible, and vibrant arts ecosystem. Here’s to what we created — and what’s next.

