Our Year in Review

This year, our community showed up in powerful ways — and we’re proud to share some of the impact we made together.
Gallery & Exhibitions
- 23 artists featured across diverse disciplines
- 4,300+ visitors engaged
- Over 50% of featured artists were BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled, femme, and emerging artists
Pat Clark Studio Program
- 4 artists received six months of free studio space
- Ongoing professional development through studio visits and 1:1 mentorship
Arts Education
- 450+ students received free arts education
- 250 students attended Bend Design
- 1,000+ people connected directly with artists through talks, workshops, and visits
None of this happens without our artists, students, supporters, and partners. Thank you for helping us build a more inclusive, accessible, and vibrant arts ecosystem. Here’s to what we created — and what’s next.