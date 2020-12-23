Pacific Power Announces New Grants to Support Central Oregon Organizations this Winter

As winter settles into communities throughout Central Oregon, ending a year that has brought challenges like no other, it’s the arts and humanities programs that continue to provide needed connection and healing.

Local organizations that deliver performing arts, education and connection to local history and place have had to pivot during 2020 in ways never imagined. Many have moved to virtual programming to connect with families and students at home while also working behind-the-scenes to preserve cherished in-person programs so that they can return in the future.

To support these programs’ ongoing efforts, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $200,000 in new funding across the six states it serves to support the arts and humanities — along with continued needs by organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

“Local programs like these are the heartbeat of Central Oregon, providing connection, education and tradition and helping to heal and strengthen our communities,” said Matt Chancellor, regional business manager for Central Oregon. “Pacific Power is honored to continue our support of these vital organizations, and we encourage others who have the means to support them as well, so their programming can continue long into the future.”

A total of 44 Foundation grants were given to nonprofit organizations across Pacific Power’s service area, ranging between $1,000 and $5,500. The grants reflect the diversity of the communities Pacific Power serves, and the diverse needs of these communities during this time.

For Central Oregon, the following grants were provided:

Abilitree, to help them create and launch an online support group for people with disabilities who are isolated and at greater risk of mental health crises due to the pandemic;

High Desert Museum, for their Education Outreach Initiative, which will offer vital in-person and virtual educational and enrichment resources to students in Central Oregon as their regular classroom experience has been disrupted by COVID; and

Tower Theatre Foundation, to support safe performances for the 2020-2021 programming of their educational program, LessonPLAN, which provides students with positive messages, cultural connections and opportunities to integrate with classroom curriculum.

In all, more than $2.3 million has been prioritized in 2020 for organizations across the six states PacifiCorp serves, dedicated to helping communities with the greatest needs. Prioritization will continue through 2021 for grants that support needs around the COVID-19 pandemic. The next grant cycle is now open through March 15; organizations may apply online here.

Pacific Power also recognizes the ongoing support needed by customers, especially with the arrival of cooler weather. Customer care staff are available by phone to walk through account options and plans to alleviate financial burdens during this time. They can be reached at 888-221-7070 around the clock. For tools to help manage energy use this season, visit pacificpower.net.

pacificpower.net/foundation