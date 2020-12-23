Touchmark Staff Spreads Holiday Cheer

(Photo | Courtesy of Touchmark)

Over the past three years, Touchmark staff has donned holiday attire, cranked up the music and sang and danced as they delivered goody bags filled with cookies, coffee and fun holiday glasses or colorful necklaces to local businesses and seniors living alone. This year, they made 45 stops around the area.

Each year, the recipients’ responses keep getting bigger, but those surprised by Santa’s helpers particularly appreciated this year’s visits.

“This has been an especially challenging year for small businesses as well as seniors who live alone,” says Touchmark Executive Director Scott Neil. “Our mission is to enrich people’s lives, and this year, in particular, was even more meaningful for us to support small business and bring holiday cheer to older adults in our area who are living alone.”

