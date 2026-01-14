Paint & the Power of Storytelling ~ Celebrated Artist K.C. Snider

(Grazing into Spring by KC Snider // K.C. Snider)

In a home studio in Redmond, surrounded by the high desert’s craggy beauty, K.C. Snider brings stories to life. A prominent Western artist, illustrator, and teacher, Snider’s art has focused mainly on capturing the rugged splendor and untamed spirit of the American West. “I’ve always been a storyteller,” K.C. says. “Even when I’m creating fine art, it feels like illustration to me because every painting is a tale waiting to be told. Maybe that’s why the narratives in my work always feel so vivid.” Her unmistakably representational style often depicts running horses, cowboys in motion, and undisturbed wildlife, featuring buffaloes and moose.

Influenced by legends like Norman Rockwell, John Clymer, and Frank McCarthy, K.C. infuses her paintings with warmth, nostalgia, and a meticulous attention to detail. “These artists shaped how I see storytelling in art,” she shares. “It’s not just about the subjects — it’s about capturing the spirit behind them.” Rockwell was one of the first artists who helped me see how art could tell a story — that understanding, combined with my awe and love for the West, shaped much of my career.”

K.C.’s artistic journey began at the early age of ten. Her parents were delighted by her talent for drawing, and later, in high school, two supportive art teachers also inspired K.C. to pursue her passion professionally. K.C. graduated with honors from The Eugene School of Art, with the idea of becoming a commercial illustrator. However, the joyless compromises she encountered in the field pushed her toward fine art.

When K.C. met her husband and started a family, she put her art career on hold for a few years. “But I couldn’t stop creating,” she said. “Making art for me is like breathing. Fred and I were among the first founders of Dry Canyon Arts Association, and as my husband, he supported me in every way.” As a skilled carpenter, Fred matted and framed all her work during their 57 years of marriage. “He believed in what I did and made sure I always had a platform. We traveled together to Western art shows all over the U.S. and even across Hawaii.”

K.C.’s talent isn’t confined to gallery walls. For nearly 15 years, she was a full-time illustrator for Guardian Angel Publishing, collaborating with authors around the globe to bring over 20 children’s books to life. Her whimsical illustrations have earned her numerous awards and a loyal following of admirers. One of her career highlights included working on Rick Steber’s The Last Outlaw.

Though she’s widely recognized for her Western-themed oil paintings, K.C. is a masterful chameleon with her choice of medium. She enjoys using acrylics, pastel, pencil, gouache, and watercolors. Whether it’s her pastels bringing soft, rolling prairie hills to life, her oils that pull us into the grit of cowboy culture, or her watercolor book illustrations capturing a child’s curiosity, K.C. says, “I love experimenting. Each medium tells a story in its own way.”

These days, though, her focus has shifted back to fine art and her love of the high desert’s history. Inspired by Central Oregon’s Redmond Caves and surrounding state parks, she’s left her mark on local communities, with several pieces displayed in city halls and other exhibitions. She attributes her staying power to discipline and passion. “I’ve learned to approach my art like a career, not a hobby,” K.C. explains. “Meeting deadlines and being consistent are lessons I learned as a commercial artist, and they carry over even now.”

K.C. ‘s career also included many years as a college art instructor for Lane and Linn-Benton Community Colleges. Her advice for emerging artists: “Find your tribe. Surround yourself with other creatives — it makes all the difference.”

Dry Canyon Arts Association is proud to present K.C. Snider’s work as the featured artist during January at the Dry Canyon Community Art Center. The public is invited to attend a reception in her honor at the Art Center on First Friday, January 2, 2026 from 4-7pm.

kcsniderart.com • Facebook under K.C. Snider • drycanyonarts.org