The City of Bend has launched its 2026 One Water Student Video Contest honoring the 100-year anniversary of the City’s Water Services.

Students in grades 6-12 are invited to produce a 30‑second video celebrating a century of exceptional water to highlight Bend’s water history, its impact on the community and the innovations that have sustained high water quality for 100 years.

The assignment to students is to select one element of Bend’s water system history and craft a compelling 30‑second story that illustrates why Bend’s 100-year history of exceptional water matters today. Subjects could include:

The beginning of Bend’s water system a century ago

The history of Bend’s water sources (where our water comes from)

How Bend’s water system has changed over time

The journey of Bend’s water from its source to your tap

The role of water in shaping Bend’s growth, health, and environment

Water conservation and sustainability efforts – then and now (innovations in water technology and conservation)

“Celebrating a century of exceptional water, this contest offers students a creative platform to explore how water service has shaped Bend’s identity and well-being,” said Lori Faha, City of Bend Environmental Resources Manager. “By tapping into the power of visual storytelling, these young voices can help us remember our shared history and inspire future stewardship.”

This contest is presented in partnership with Central Oregon Daily and BendFilm. The Grand Prize winner will partner with Central Oregon Daily to professionally produce their commercial, which will be aired on local television.

Who can enter: Open to all Bend students in grades 6 through 12.

Deadline: 5pm, May 1, 2026.

Grand Prize: $1,000 plus a collaboration with a TV producer to adapt the video for broadcast.

Division Winners: $100 each for one winner in grades 6-8 and one in grades 9-12.

Teacher Awards: $150 for instructors of the grand prize winner, and $50 for each division winner’s teacher.

For full contest guidelines, submission details, educational resources and ideas, please visit the City of Bend’s One Water Student Video Contest web page.

About Water Services:

Since 1926, Bend’s Water Services has delivered safe, high-quality drinking water that sustains our community and our way of life. This essential service draws water from the pristine Bend Municipal Watershed in the Deschutes National Forest, supplemented by groundwater from the Deschutes Regional Aquifer during peak demand. As we celebrate 100 years of stewardship, we honor a legacy of innovation and resilience and invite Bend residents to join us in learning about, exploring, and protecting this vital system for generations to come.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

