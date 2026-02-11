Paint with Paul Alan Bennett

(Artwork by Paul Alan Bennet | Provided by SFF Presents)

Painting Gouache with Paul Alan Bennett

Join us for an all-day gouache painting workshop with renowned local artist Paul Alan Bennett on Saturday, March 7 at Sisters Art Works.

Open to adults 18+, this immersive class welcomes beginners and experienced artists alike. Learn the fundamentals of gouache — an expressive medium loved by illustrators for its luminous washes and bold, opaque detail — through guided instruction, hands-on painting, and personal creative exploration.

Discover new techniques, sharpen your eye, and spend a day making art in a supportive, inspiring setting.

Tuition: $150*

* We’re proud to offer Pay-What-You-Can pricing to qualifying individuals to ensure no one is prevented from participating due to financial barriers. Minimum tuition is $50.

About the Instructor:

With 40+ years of professional experience, Bennett is a master of gouache painting and a highly sought-after instructor. He studied at the Maryland Institute College of Art and spent six years living and teaching in Greece, where he also earned a master’s degree in Greek History with an emphasis on Greek Art. His work has appeared in galleries, posters, prints, greeting cards, and book covers, and in 2005, Pendleton Woolen Mills selected 16 of his paintings to be produced as tapestries.

